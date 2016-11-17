Jan. 24, 1948 – Oct. 28, 2016

Gary Edward Brauer “GB” was born in Petoskey, Mich. At a very early age Gary, his father Fred, and mother Bertha, packed up all of their belongings and drove west to start their new life in Laguna Beach in the early 1950s.

Gary has been a lifelong Laguna Beach resident, going to Aliso Elementary School, Thurston Middle School (when it was located where the current high school pool is now located), and he graduated from Laguna Beach High School. As a boy, Gary was involved in a number of youth sports and played baseball, basketball, and tennis. As an adult, he coached his children’s baseball, basketball, and softball teams through the Recreation Department and Boy’s Club of Laguna Beach.

Brauer’s true passions were his love of the ocean and his love of music. At an early age, he picked up the accordion and became proficient enough to play a number of youth talent shows. If there was ever a dull moment at a party or event you could always count on him to pull out the accordion to liven things up and let someone pick the song of their choice.

As he progressed through to his teens his musical tastes began to change and he gravitated towards the electric guitar. Brauer played numerous gigs, concerts, and events all over California throughout his life and he continued to write, record, and play music with his friends until his passing.

Brauer’s motto, “have guitar will travel,” was on many of his letters, correspondence, and business cards and he always had both an instrument and swimsuit in his car just in case of an “emergency.”

Brauer was a charter member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church (located in Bluebird Canyon) until the church’s closing. He was also baptized at the Church of Latter-day Saints (LDS) located on Park Avenue.

Brauer’s enthusiastic personality and “aloha” spirit will be sorely missed by his friends and family.

He is survived by his son, Aaron Brauer of Los Angeles, his daughter Erica Jones of Laguna Beach, and his two grandchildren, Cameron Jones and Carter Jones.

The band upstairs just got another amazing musician. We love you and miss you…ALOHA!!!

A celebration of Brauer’s life will be held at the Woman’s Club of Laguna Beach, 286 St. Ann’s Dr., on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 3-6 p.m.