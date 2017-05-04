Gay-Friendly Elevated by City Declaration

Editor,

On May 9, Tuesday, at the Laguna Beach City Council meeting, Mayor Toni Iseman will proclaim June L.G.B.T. Pride month.

We can all be proud of Laguna’s open door for members of the LGBT community dating back decades when many of these fellow citizens had to live life in the “closet.” History tells us that Main Beach was a welcome destination for gays when they flocked to the sand south of the old lifeguard tower and when we had one of California’s first gay bars right behind the beach called Dante’s.

When the pile driver worked ever so slowly to set the supports in the sand for the new board walk, the beach was impossible to use and for reasons not known, LGBT people began gathering at West Street Beach in South Laguna on one of our town’s largest expanses of sand and today West Street is an international destination for thousands with multiple websites available when you enter West Street beach on your computer.

West Street Beach offers portable restrooms, volleyball courts and it’s own county lifeguard in the summer. Today, we also have the Main St. Cabaret, Koffee Klatch and our 60 plus art galleries, shops, restaurants and hotels, which attract many LGBT locals and visitors. We also have the newly remodeled and re-designed hotel, golf course and restaurants in Aliso Canyon, a short walk from West Street Beach.

Looking forward, we should help our young people who are LGBT, encourage the opening of a public restaurant and dance venue such as the Boom Boom Room and remind local seniors that the Susi Q has a LGBT group that meets at 3 p.m. the first and third Friday at 3 p.m.

Memorial day weekend kicks off the summer for West Street Beach and if it’s warm, there will be LGBT people from all over to enjoy the sand and sea.

Roger Carter, Laguna Beach