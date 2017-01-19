Get to Know Early Activist Anna Hills
Laguna Presbyterian Church marks its centennial year with a dinner and scholarly discussion of Anna Hills, a renowned plein air artist, community activist and key founder of both the church and the Laguna Art Museum.
The 6 p.m. event Friday, Jan. 20, takes place at Tankersley Hall, 415 Forest Ave. Admission is $15. Sign-up online at https://secure.acceptiva.com/?cst=2ffd15.
Keith Colestock and Laguna Art Museum curator Janet Blake will share stories about Hills, the subject of a recent museum exhibition.
March on Washington Offshoot Sprouts at Home
Laguna Beach will hold its own companion rally from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 21, to support the Women’s March on Washington on the Main Beach cobblestones. Two days of rain is predicted to make way for sunshine on Saturday followed by more rain on Sunday and Monday.
Musicians performing include locals Beth Fitchet Wood, Steve Wood, Jason Feddy, singer-songwriter and local activist Joel Rafael and the rockabilly band Off The Vinyl. Tom Joliet and his band of ukulele players will lead a sing-along.
This event is a celebration of unity, empowerment and solidarity right here in our own hometown, says an announcement from Cindy Obrand, a dj on KX 93.5, an event sponsor.
GOP Tackles Local Topics
The city employee housing assistance policy perk, City Hall Friday closings, an update on short term rentals and more are up for discussion during a 6 p.m. meeting by the Laguna Beach Republicans Thursday, Jan. 26, at Mozambique restaurant, 1740 S Coast Highway.
A social hour starts at 5 p.m. and President Emil Monda invites all Republicans, independents and libertarians to attend.
Questions Arise Over Rise in Rooftop Bars
A panel that includes architect Morris Skenderian, Planning Commissioner Roger McErlane and Hotel Laguna manager Stefan Andersen will explore issues surrounding rooftop restaurants at the 7 p.m. general meeting of Village Laguna on Monday, Jan. 30.
The public is welcome to attend the meeting, which takes place at the Unitarian-Universalist Fellowship Hall, 429 Cypress Dr.
Three rooftop bars exist and two more are proposed, at the site of the old Mosun restaurant and at the former Coast Inn property, the announcement says.
Village Laguna members will also be voting to elect its president.
Kids Get a Jump on Challah Baking
Mix it, knead it, braid it and take it home. Children learn to make the braided bread traditionally eaten on shabbat and other holidays at a 4:30 p.m. workshop Wednesday, Jan. 25, at Chabad Jewish Center, 30804 S. Coast Highway.
Open to all children ages 3-13. Fee: $8. RSVP to [email protected]. 949 499- 0770.
Design Review Board Examines Draft Historic Preservation Ordinance
The Design Review Board is scheduled to consider the draft revisions to the city’s historic preservation ordinance at 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26.
For the past 18 months, hearings and workshops have been underway to modify the outdated ordinance.
The Planning Commission will also review the “draft” prior to City Council review.
Makeovers by Beauty Experts
The beauty supply store Roots: The Beauty Underground invites customers to meet Antonym Cosmetics creator and co-founder Valerie Giraud from 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at 384 Forest Ave, Suite 9.
Giraud will customize a look for customers and the Roots beauty team will offer a complimentary makeup application.
Receive a free gift with $50 purchase of Antonym Cosmetics.
Help for Vets Locally Available
One-on-one assistance to veterans who need help navigating the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs can seek advice from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at Laguna Woods City Hall, 24264 El Toro Road.
Rep. Mimi Walters’s staff will provide the guidance. Schedule an appointment by contacting Ben Rejniak at 949 263-8703 or [email protected].
Recreation Committee Seeks Student Advisors
The city’s Recreation Committee, which provides recommendations about recreation to the City Council, is accepting applications for two appointees from among Laguna Beach High School students to serve as non-voting advisors.
The students should have an interest in city government, recreation and community, says a city announcement. Applications are due to the Community Services Department by Monday, Feb. 6.