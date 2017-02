Breakers quest for a playoff spot ended on Wednesday, Feb. 8, with a 43-24 loss to Saddleback (5-5, 10-14) at Bus McKnight Gym on the Roadrunner campus. Laura Nolan scored 10 as the Breakers made only eight of 59 shots to finish fourth in the Orange Coast League. Godinez was the league title with a 9-1 record.