Play began with a 188-231 loss to Aliso Niguel on Monday, Aug. 28 at Ben Browns. Laguna scores:

BellaRose Robinson, 37; Sarah Hollinshead, 46; Kenya Ripley-Dunlap, 48; Abby Bekken, 49; and Claire Smithers, 51. Breakers face Los Alamitos on Tuesday, Sept. 5, at Old Ranch in Seal Beach then face off the following two days against Sage Hill.