Girls Soccer (18-3-2, 10-0-0) Win League Championship

Boys Soccer (6-8-4, 4-4-1) Takes 3rd Daniel Richard’s squad edged a red-hot Saddleback squad for third place last week to earn their fifth trip to the playoffs in the past six seasons. Last week Laguna defeated Costa Mesa 4-1 on Tuesday, Feb. 7, then traveled to Saddleback to hold the Roadrunners to a scoreless tie. Saddleback was fresh off a 3-1 upset of Godinez, the OC’s top rank team and the top Southern Section CIF Division 2 team. Roadrunners received an at-large berth in the D3 playoffs while Laguna will participate in the D5 playoffs traveling to Temecula Valley (9-7-7) this past Wednesday, Feb. 15. The winner will face # 1 Montclair (25-1) on Friday, Feb. 17.

Girls soccer completed their most successful regular season in the sport’s 36 year history at Laguna with a 1-0 victory at Saddleback on Feb. 8. Laguna’s success was awarded with a second seed in the Division 4 playoffs and an opening playoff game scheduled this past Thursday, Feb. 16, against a third place team, either Segerstrom or Fullerton that were to play Tuesday in a wild card match. If the Breakers prevail, they will advance to the second round on Tuesday, Feb. 21, against either California/Whittier or Silverado.

Final D-4 Regular Season Rankings: 1 – La Quinta/LQ, 2 – Laguna Beach, 3 – Brentwood, 4 – Sierra Canyon, 5 – Pacifica/Oxnard, 6 – Paloma Valley, 7 – Ventura, 8 – Alemany, 9 – Estancia, 10 – Bloomington.