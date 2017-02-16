Girls Soccer (18-3-2, 10-0-0) Win League Championship
Girls soccer completed their most successful regular season in the sport’s 36 year history at Laguna with a 1-0 victory at Saddleback on Feb. 8. Laguna’s success was awarded with a second seed in the Division 4 playoffs and an opening playoff game scheduled this past Thursday, Feb. 16, against a third place team, either Segerstrom or Fullerton that were to play Tuesday in a wild card match. If the Breakers prevail, they will advance to the second round on Tuesday, Feb. 21, against either California/Whittier or Silverado.
Final D-4 Regular Season Rankings: 1 – La Quinta/LQ, 2 – Laguna Beach, 3 – Brentwood, 4 – Sierra Canyon, 5 – Pacifica/Oxnard, 6 – Paloma Valley, 7 – Ventura, 8 – Alemany, 9 – Estancia, 10 – Bloomington.
