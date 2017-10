Laguna easily won their three league matches defeating Estancia (5-1) 17-1 on Oct. 3 at home, Saddleback (0-6) 13-5 on Oct. 5 on the Roadrunner Courts and at Costa Mesa (2-4) 15-3 on Oct. 10. Breakers extended their consecutive league win streak to 118 matches. The Breakers match against St Margaret’s on Oct. 9 was cancelled due to air quality at Saddleback College.