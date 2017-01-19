Girls Water Polo (14-0)

Breakers Capture Santa Barbara

The top-ranked Laguna girls polo squad won their 10 major tournament title in the past four seasons with a sweep of the top So Cal competition this past weekend in Santa Barbara.

Laguna 12, # 3 San Marcos 5

Breakers started the trip with a contest on Thursday, Jan. 12, with third-ranked San Marcos in a non-league match played at Santa Barbara High School. The contest was clearly Laguna’s toughest opponent to that point forcing the Breakers to work for every score. Breakers scored at the 4:12 mark on a power play goal by Sophia Lucas off a Bella Baldridge pass while Aria Fischer added the second score at 2:12 on a brilliant sweep off a pass from Claire Sonne. Breakers began to pull away in the second period and led 6-2 at the intermission. Aria Fischer led the game with five goals and Thea Walsh was brilliant in the cage with 13 saves including a dramatic stop of a five meter penalty shot by the Royal’s star, Paige Hauschild.

Laguna 17, D2 # 1 ML King 4

Breakers cruised past the Wolves with eight different players scoring in the opening tournament contest played Friday, Jan.13, at Santa Barbara. King players were penalized with eight kick outs and three five-meter penalties that resulted in six of Laguna’s score.

Laguna 18, # D1 # 8 Huntington Beach 5

Breakers scored seconds into the match on a score by Claire Sonne off a Bella Baldridge pass and Laguna rolled past the Oilers in the quarterfinal contest played Friday night at Santa Barbara. Baldridge and Fischer dominated the contest with Bella scoring three times and dished out six assists while Aria scored five goals, had two assists plus drew five penalty ejections on Oiler players trying to guard her.

Laguna Beach 15, # 3 San Marcos 6

The Royals took the sprint but the Laguna defense prevented the hosts from taking a shot and quickly scored on a goal by Claire Sonne off a pass by Sophia Lucas. Breakers only led 5-2 after one period but dominated their opponent to take an 11-3 lead into halftime Saturday, Jan. 14, at Dos Pueblos in Goleta. Laguna led 15-3 into the last period when San Marcos starters scored three times against the Laguna bench.

Laguna 11, # 2 Mater Dei 6

The Monarchs were much improved from their early meeting with Laguna (17-3 Breakers win on Dec. 30) thanks to transfer Bella Baia’s addition to the lineup. Grace Thawley scored twice early for Mater Dei to take a 2-0 lead in the first period. Seconds later Aria Fischer cut the score to 2-1 and Claire Sonne soon scored to tie the contest. Breakers added three strong scores in the second period and dominated the third period 5-1. Breakers were up 11-4 early in the final stanza before clearing the bench.

Aria Fischer was named the tournament MVP as the Breakers have now won 10 of 11 major tournaments over the past four seasons. The last major in-season tournament is the 22nd So Cal tournament Feb. 2-4 at Irvine’s Woollett Center. The entire top teams in the Southern Section CIF Division 1 are entered in the 32-team event won by Laguna the past three seasons.

This Saturday, Jan. 21, at 2 p.m., Laguna will host second-ranked Mater Dei in a rematch to be played at the Laguna Community Pool. Admission is free. The afternoon before, the Breakers will tune up for the match facing So Cal # 7 Corona del Mar in a non-league match at the Sea Queen’s pool.

CIF D-1 Poll for Jan 17: 1 – Laguna Beach, 2 – Mater Dei, 3 – San Marcos, 4 – Dos Pueblos, 5 – Orange Lutheran, 6 – Foothill, 7 – Corona del Mar, 8 – Huntington Beach, 9 – Los Alamitos, 10 – Santa Barbara