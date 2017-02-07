Girls Water Polo Captures a Record 4th So Cal Title

Girls Water Polo (25-0, 3-0)

Last week, Aria Fischer and Thea Walsh led the Breakers to another in-season tournament sweep with a 5-0 run at Irvine’s Woollett Center to take the 22nd annual So Cal Championships. The 32-team tournament featured the top 31 varsity teams and Laguna’s JV substituting for Newport Harbor, which could not participate due to over-scheduling their non-league matches. Breakers could not have won without the team effort that included Bella Baldridge, Evan Tingler, Claire Sonne, Sophia Lucas, Alana Evans, Audrey Duffy and Alex Peros.

Laguna defeated Irvine (21-1), Agoura (21-1), Los Alamitos (11-1) Dos Pueblos (11-5) and Mater Dei (14-7). Coach Ethan Damato played the entire squad, actually holding back from running up the scores. Laguna has outscored their opponents 414-83 in their 25 games this season. Over the past four years, Laguna has captured 11 of 12 major in-season tournaments that feature the top teams of Southern California. Since January 2014, Laguna has gone 72-0 when Aria Fischer is in the pool.

The junior Breakers finished 16th in the tournament after losing to Los Osos Varsity 12-11 in sudden death. The JV beat Coronado Varsity 13-10, lost to Dos Pueblos Varsity 15-3, lost to D-1 # 10 Murrieta Valley Varsity 8-6 and to D2 #1 Agoura Varsity 6-4.

All Winter Teams Still in Playoff Hunt…..

Boys basketball, girls soccer, girls water polo have all clinched playoff spots, but both boys soccer and girls basketball still had a chance to finish third in league play and advance to the playoffs. Boys soccer needed a win or tie over Costa Mesa this past Tuesday and girls basketball needed to defeat Saddleback this past Wednesday. The Southern Section (CIFSS.org) will post the playoff brackets as follows (Laguna’s Division in that sport): boys basketball (D3AA) 2-12 and girls basketball (D3A) 2-12, 1 p.m.; boys soccer (D5) 2-13 at 9 a.m.; girls soccer (D4) 2-13 at 10 a.m.; girls water polo (D1) 2-11 at 10 a.m.

Girls Soccer (17-3-2, 9-0-0) LEAGUE CHAMPIONS

Bill Rolfing’s squad captured only the school’s third league title ever by sweeping their Orange Coast League competition. Last week the Breakers defeated third place Calvary 3-1 on Tuesday, Jan. 31, came home on Thursday, Feb. 2, to edge second place Estancia 1-0 and hammered Costa Mesa on Monday, Feb. 6, with a 6-0 shutout. Breakers will host a playoff game next week.

Boys Basketball (16-10, 5-3)

Breakers clinched a playoff spot last week with a pair of wins in Orange Coast League play. On Wednesday, Feb. 1, Laguna ran past Calvary Chapel (9-13, 2-6) 49-36 and on Friday, Feb. 3, defeated Estancia 61-31 to revenge an earlier loss. A victory over Costa Mesa this past Tuesday, Feb. 7, would move Laguna to second place and a shot at hosting a playoff game next week. Contributing to the wins last week, Blake Burzell led Laguna against Calvary with 13 points while Grady Morgan was top in the Estancia contest.

Girls Basketball (8-17, 4-5)

Breakers surprised the league with a trio of victories to move into playoff contention. On Tuesday, Jan. 23, the Breakers upset Calvary Chapel 53-46 on the Eagles court and came home to run past Estancia 48-36 on Thursday, Feb. 2. This past Monday, Jan. 6, Laura Nolan scored 24 as Laguna surprised second place Costa Mesa 48-42 at Dugger Gym. Coach Matt Tietz is proud of how the squad has clearly improved since the season began and is shaking up the league.

Boys Soccer (5-8-3, 3-4-1)

The boys split their games last week taking Calvary 3-1 on Wednesday, Feb. 1, at Centennial Park but losing Friday, Feb. 3, to Estancia 2-0 at home. Regular season play wrapped up this past week.