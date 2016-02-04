Nov. 18, 1963 – Jan. 11, 2016

Glenn Arthur Arentz died at home in Santa Ana. He had been a resident of Laguna Beach from 1980 to 2005.

For those who would remember him, he worked at Wells Fargo bank as a parking attendant and would always hold the door open for you.

He was a generous, patient soul and a meticulous dresser, who always pressed his clothes before leaving home. If you needed a shoulder to cry on, he was there for you, too.

He surely will be missed by his family and friends and especially by his longtime partner, Curtis.