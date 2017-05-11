Go, Experience the Outdoors

Keep It Wild Volunteer Day takes place Saturday, May 20, at Laguna Coast Wilderness Park. Join OC Parks and Laguna Canyon Foundation from 8-11 a.m. for habitat restoration work such as removal of non-native plants, seed collection and planting native plants.

No experience is necessary and all tools will be provided. Wear closed toed shoes and bring water. Meet at Little Sycamore Canyon Staging Area and Nix Nature Center, located on the west side of Laguna Canyon Road. Reservations required at 949 497-8324 Monday through Friday.

Experience Family Science at the Upper Newport Bay Nature Preserve Sunday, May 28, 10-3 p.m. Activities are self-guided and may include hands-on exhibits, outside hikes, crafts and more. Ages 2-10 are recommended. Children must be accompanied by an adult.