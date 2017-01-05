Gold Medalists to Lead Parade

Rio de Janeiro Olympic gold medalists and hometown heroes Aria and Makenzie Fischer will serve as grand marshals of the 51st Laguna Beach Patriots Day Parade, which celebrates its honorees at a brunch Sunday, Feb. 5, says an announcement.

Brunch RSVPs are due by Jan. 24 and advertising in the parade program is due Jan. 9.

Others expected in the March 4 parade line-up are honored patriot Major Robert W. Sternfels, a World War II Air Force veteran; citizen of the year Douglas Miller, an artist and photographer; junior citizens Madison Sinclair and Wyatt Shipp, of the Laguna Beach High School class of 2017; and artist of the year John Barber, a glass blower.

“Winner of the Laguna Beach High School program cover art contest is Jared Ghetian and winner of the Thurston Middle School essay contest is Claire Tigner; they will be each be presented with a $100 award at the brunch,” parade organizer Sandi Werthe says in an announcement.

The public is invited to attend the brunch at Tivoli Too, on the Art-A-Fair grounds, 777 Laguna Canyon Road, from 11:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. The cost is $30 per person and reservations can be made at: 949-494-6016 or emailing [email protected]