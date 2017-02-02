Greenbelt Meeting Focuses on Park Service Designation
The recent designation of Laguna Beach and the Greenbelt in the Historic American Landscapes Survey by the National Park Service will be featured at the Laguna Greenbelt annual meeting 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, at the Neighborhood Congregational Church.
The public is welcome to attend the free presentation, “Laguna Beach and the Greenbelt, Celebrating a Treasured Historic American Landscape,” which is to present the history, art, and photographs of Laguna Beach and how the setting motivated residents to protect the landscape.
A companion book now included in the Library of Congress will be available at the meeting. The HALS designation recognizes both Laguna Beach and the surrounding Greenbelt as an exemplary combination of sensitive development and the preservation of natural beauty.
Bluebelt Invites Submissions to Photo Contest
The Laguna Bluebelt Coalition invites photographers both professional and amateur to show their love for the ocean in the sixth annual Laguna Bluebelt Photo Contest by shooting and submitting imagery taken between Feb. 6 and March 6.
Photos must be taken of Laguna’s Marine Protected Areas (MPAs) and can be submitted at www.contest.lagunabluebelt.org.
Judges for the 2017 contest include Pat Sparkuhl, who along with highly regarded local photographers Mark Chamberlain and Mitch Ridder, will choose the prize winners. Winners will be eligible for gift certificates from local restaurants and other services.
Democrats Turn to Action
The Laguna Beach Democratic Club aims to organize Lagunas who want to turn their voices into political action at its monthly general meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship.
The event that will feature highlights from the Women’s March and feature speakers Patti Compton and attorney Joanna Weiss, founder of Women for American Values and Ethics.
For more info: visit www.lagunabeachdemocraticclub.com.
Local Lodgings Earn Top Honors
Hotels and restaurants that earned a five-diamond rating from the Auto Club include Montage Laguna Beach and it’s Studio Restaurant, Surf and Sand resort, Monarch Beach Resort and Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel.
“The AAA Five Diamond Rating is achieved through very personalized and dedicated work to provide a high-touch luxury experience,” said AAA spokeswoman Patricia Marenco in a statement last week.
Eleven other hotels and four other restaurants in the county earned four diamonds, the Auto Club said.
Caltrans Offers Traffic App
Caltrans has its own mobile phone tool for motorists to use before starting the car.
The QuickMap app displays the user’s location on a map along with real-time information including, traffic speed, road closures, California Highway Patrol incidents, chain controls, fire locations, electronic highway sign messages, and live traffic cameras.
Its available to iPhone and iPad users. A preview is available in a video. http://www.dot.ca.gov/paffairs/newsflash/
Dump Your E-Waste
The Laguna Beach High School surf team hosts an e-waste drive from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, in the alley behind 1020 S. Coast Highway.
This fundraiser will accept computers, phones, cords and cables and more, but no household appliances please.