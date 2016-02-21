Quantcast
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

‘Greeter’ Readies for a Close-Up

Posted On 21 Feb 2016
By :
Comments: 3

 

Michael Minutoli inhabits the role as Laguna Beach’s current greeter and figures in a documentary on the topic that has its premiere next week.

Local residents Martin and Tabatha Yewchuk will premiere of “The Greeter,” on Thursday, Feb. 25, at Seven Degrees, 891 Laguna Canyon Rd., and ticket sales will aid their efforts to promote the film worldwide.

The documentary explores the early Laguna Beach artist colony in the early 1900s and the characters that filled the role of official and unofficial greeter over the past 125 years.

The Elestial Productions film includes interviews with the latest to take on the role, Michael Minutoli, and other local luminaries including Wyland, Greg Macgillivray and Douglas Miller.

The film will be shown at 6 and 8 p.m., and tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door.

Tickets are available from Laguna Copy & Print Center, 240 Beach St., and Fawn Memories, 384 Forest Ave.

About the Author
  1. Hector Suerte February 21, 2016 at 9:51 am

    Here is a perfect example of public art that is not elected by committee , but the question is should it be in the future?

    The position is of iconic and historic importance to the community, should there be interviews and background investigations and well as being a financial obligation to preserve this roll as an official greeter for our town?

  2. Hector Suerte February 21, 2016 at 10:20 am

    I meant “role”….

    Should they be Sag Aftra be contracted?

    Now that we are becoming “World Class” we have a responsibility to this representation of the bohemian artistic colony.
    Perhaps it could be a rotating or seasonal progression with honorary actors or those with academy awards that are visiting our village.
    Make up sets costumes and lighting, give them the key to the city
    Now apearing as the Greeter of Laguna Beach
    Leonardo Dicaprio reprising his role in the Revenant!
    The point is actors are similar to artist and always looking for work, why not validate it?

