‘Greeter’ Readies for a Close-Up

Local residents Martin and Tabatha Yewchuk will premiere of “The Greeter,” on Thursday, Feb. 25, at Seven Degrees, 891 Laguna Canyon Rd., and ticket sales will aid their efforts to promote the film worldwide.

The documentary explores the early Laguna Beach artist colony in the early 1900s and the characters that filled the role of official and unofficial greeter over the past 125 years.

The Elestial Productions film includes interviews with the latest to take on the role, Michael Minutoli, and other local luminaries including Wyland, Greg Macgillivray and Douglas Miller.

The film will be shown at 6 and 8 p.m., and tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door.