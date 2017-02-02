Group Nominates its Art Stars

Ceramic artist Marlo Bartels, muralist Roland Berry and painter Jeff Sewell are in the running as artist of the year in nominations announced this week by the Laguna Beach Arts Alliance.

The organization plans its 11th annual Art Star Awards for Sunday, April 2, at the Seven-Degrees event venue, where winners will be announced and presented with one-of-a-kind Art Star award sculptures created by Louis Longi.

“This year’s nominees are a very deserving group that are all well known contributors to arts in our community,” said Arts Stars committee chair Wayne Baglin.

Some categories have already been decided, Baglin said. Betsy and Gary Jenkins will receive the individual arts patron award, “a clear winner based on nominations,“ he said.

Also Donna Inglima will receive a special Art Stars Award for lifetime achievement in recognition of her accomplishments with the Youth Theatre at Laguna Playhouse.

The additional categories and nominees are: in the best arts program, CAP Gallery, Laguna Beach Plein Air Invitational and Sawdust Art Festival 50th Anniversary; corporate patron, City of Laguna Beach, Laguna Beach Rotary, Opus Community Foundation; outstanding arts collaboration, Festival of Arts & Fashion Island – Summer Art Sundays, Laguna Concert Band & Laguna Elementary Music Program – Star Wars Music Mentor Program, and LOCA Art & Artists & Glennwood Housing Foundation – Glennwood House Art Program; arts leadership, Toni Kellenberg, Vinita Voogd and Bob Whalen.

Tickets at $100 each can be purchased at info@lagunabeacharts.org.