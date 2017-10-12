Group Show Explores Nature

BC Space Gallery exhibits a show of 20 artists in a dialogue titled “Nature Prevails” and hosts a reception Friday, Oct. 13, from 2 to 5 p.m.

The gallery, 235 Forest Ave., also opens to the public Nov. 3 and Dec. 16 at the same time. The show can be seen by appointment as well by calling 949 497-5926.

Artists Show Their Work to Plein Air Collectors

Tickets are still available for the Plein Air Invitational collector’s gala, which begins at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, at Tivoli Too, 777 Laguna Canyon Road.

Diners get a first crack at bidding on the best work of the contestants, artists who have been painting on location around Laguna Beach over the last week.

Tickets of $175 per person may be available at the door.

Artist’s Work Depicts Strong Women

San Clemente-born painter Dana Richardson, is showcasing her latest oil paintings at Discover Emerging Artists Showcase, 1400 S. Coast Highway, through Nov. 1.

This body of work evolved after her recent experience of living through the May 2017 Mud Creek Landslide in Big Sur.

“We are living in a time where human rights are continually being challenged. My hope is that my paintings will promote women’s rights and equality,” says an artist statement.

Richardson’s oil paintings portray female figures as larger than life, erupting from cityscapes, expressing women’s ability to rise above their circumstances.