Guests Render Aid to Would-be Suicide Victim

A woman who intentionally jumped from the fourth-floor balcony of a Laguna Beach hotel room received immediate medical aid from four doctors dining at the hotel restaurant Saturday, March 4, police said.

The 33-year-old San Juan Capistrano woman remained in critical condition with traumatic injuries at Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo, Sgt. Tim Kleiser said Tuesday, March 7.

The woman’s husband told police the couple were in Laguna Beach for his birthday. He also told police his wife made a statement that indicated the fall was not accidental, but intentional, Kleiser said.

The woman landed on a walkway below the room balcony near the pool and aobut 10 feet away from the restaurant, Kleiser said. The police report did not indicate the height of the fourth floor, but a typical floor is 15 feet.

Monday, Feb. 27

Arrest. 500 block of Forest Ave. 11:53 a.m. Lindsey Nicole Patterson, 35, of Los Angeles, was arrested for suspicion of felony vehicle theft and misdemeanor heroin and meth possession after a witness reported a woman checking car doors and entering an unlocked Cadillac. Officers found Patterson allegedly attempting to start a car when the real owner arrived.

Tuesday, Feb. 28

Traffic stop. 200 block of N. Coast Hwy. 2:15 a.m. Anthony Jacob Aparicio, 23, of Fullerton, was arrested for suspicion of possessing drug paraphernalia, while Silvia Nallely Dominguez, 26, of Tustin, was arrested for suspicion of identity theft when mail that did not belong to the occupants was discovered in the car. She was also charged with possessing 14 grams of meth.

Fraud. PD. 1 p.m. A suspect made a credit card with the victim’s information on it and made three fraudulent transactions totaling $368.14.

Burglary. Lagunita Drive. 3:55 p.m. Collector baseball cards of an undetermined value were taken in a burglary where the point of entry is still under investigation.

Theft. 300 block of Poplar St. 5:36 p.m. The victim learned someone else had used her social security number to file taxes.

Disturbance. 200 block of Ocean Ave. 11 p.m. Ahmad Al-Smadi, 26, of Laguna Niguel, was held for $50,000 bail following his arrest for allegedly threatening to assault a man he had been following.

Wednesday, March 1

Burglary. Lagunita Dr. 4:12 p.m. No details were available about a second burglary in two days in Lagunita.

Thursday, March 2, 2017

Traffic stop. El Toro. 2:10 a.m. A motorist whose high speed caught the attention of an officer on patrol abandoned the vehicle after a short pursuit and fled on foot, eluding officers.

Fraud. 3200 block of Laguna Canyon Rd. 9:29 a.m. Someone attempted to use a resident’s information to open credit card accounts online.

Vandalism. 300 block of Ocean Ave. 1 p.m. Graffiti was scratched into a gallery window.

Disturbance. 300 block of Broadway St. 1:30 p.m. Two officers received minor injuries in a scuffle with Dennis Hagan, 44, of Adelanto, who allegedly pushed an officer and attempted to grab a gun holster as police were trying to detain him. Hagan allegedly was threatening a driver on a trolley and kicking its tires.

Theft. 800 block of Glenneyre St. 3:38 p.m. A convenience store customer’s purse was stolen.

Battery. 20600 block of Laguna Canyon Rd. 7:12 p.m. A man who allegedly punched another fled before police arrived and was not located.

Friday, March 3

Traffic stop. Jasmine St. 2:55 a.m. A 33-year-old Corona woman was cited for DUI.

Medical. 3200 block of Alta Laguna Blvd. 4:16 a.m. Christopher Hern, 24, of Huntington Beach, was arrested for suspicion of narcotic possession when police found a car with three passed out passengers, one of whom had a needle in his leg, according to the log.

Grand theft. 300 block of Forest Ave. 4:14 p.m. A wallet with $1,300 in cash and credit cards was reported stolen.

Saturday, March 4

Domestic violence. 100 block of McAulay Place. Alejandra Mylene Zoromski, 21, of Laguna Beach, was arrested for suspicion of felony domestic violence after allegedly hitting a boyfriend with a glass that cut his scalp. Bail was set at $50,000.

Traffic collision. 21500 block of Ann’s Lane. A vehicle struck a garage door.

Sunday, March 5

Traffic stop. Forest Ave. 2:45 a.m. A 22-year-old Corona woman was cited for DUI.