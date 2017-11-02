Guitar Ensemble to Perform

The Artisan Guitar Ensemble performs in the Laguna Art Museum at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9.

The trio of Max Mendoza, Andre Giraldo, and Daniel Ramirez were selected for Cal State Fullerton’s 50th anniversary concert and toured the state recently with the CSUF guitar orchestra.

Live! at the Museum, a Laguna Beach Live presentation, takes place the second Thursday of each month and is free to museum members and to non-members with museum admission.

RSVP at 949 494-8971 x203.

Free Concert Features Community Concert Band

The Laguna Community Concert Band performs in a free fall concert at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, in the Laguna Beach High School Artists’ Theatre.

The public is invited to attend the concert directed by Mark Lowery and Peter Fournier. The program will include “Red Rock Mountain,” “Prelude and Fugue,” and “La La Land,” among others.

Local musicians Dr. Bill Nicholls, Carol Reynolds, and Theresa Marino, who founded the ensemble 20 years ago, intended to establish a community band open to performers of all ages.

The Double Bill: Poet Showcase, Gardiner Tribute

The next Poet Laureate’s Showcase is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 9, beginning at 7 p.m. at the Laguna College of Art + Design Gallery, 374 Ocean Ave.

The evening will begin with Carrie Pohlhammer reading a poem by the late John Gardiner in celebration of his life. The longtime Laguna Beach poet and actor died last week due to heart disease.

It will also feature the introduction of a poetry anthology by Moon Tide Press, “Lullaby of Teeth: An Anthology of Southern California Poetry,” and poets Sarah Maclay and Kate Buckley, the town’s poet laureate.

The poets reading at the event are Robin Axworthy, Boris Ingles, Armine Iknadossian, Mike Gravagno, LeAnne Hunt, Buckley says in a statement.

Plays with Women at the Center of the Story

The Orange County Playwrights Alliance concludes its season with four new one-act plays with women at the forefront Saturday, Nov. 4. The presentations begin at 2:30 p.m. at the Modjeska Playhouse, 21084 Bake Parkway, Lake Forest.

“The Edge of Wilderness,” by Andrea Sloan Pink, “The Countess Tolstoy” by Arthur Kraft, “Goodbye, Mother” by John Franceschini and, “Written in the Stars” by Lynn Wells Nelson are featured.

A donation of $10 is suggested. Call 714 902-5716 for reservations.