Hal Landon Headlines Bare Bones Series

Posted On 26 Jan 2017
Hal Landon, Jr., a founding member of South Coast Repertory, headlines the first Bare Bones play reading series in “Max and Wren” on Monday, Feb. 13.

Landon will appear in the new play by Jerry Lacy, an actor in the television serial “Dark Shadows.” He will be joined by Claire Blackwelder, Ava Burton, Sheila Hennessey and Mark Miller.

Emilie Beck directs the reading at Sandra Jones Campbell’s studio, 2173 Laguna Canyon Road. Doors open at 7 p.m., and readings begin at 7:30 p.m.

“For the first time, we’re going to feature a mother-daughter acting team with Sheila Hennessey and Claire Blackwelder, which dovetails nicely with the theme of the evening, which is love and family,” Lojo Simon, curator of the play reading series, says in a statement.

A post-play conversation will follow the readings.

Two other readings are planned; “Relic,” by Monday, March 6, and “Iron Kisses,” by James Still, Monday, April 3.

RSVP at [email protected] Admission is $20; $25 at the door. Seating is limited.

 

