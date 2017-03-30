Handmade Goods Store Reshapes its Direction

Buy Hand, a Laguna Beach boutique that specializes in handmade goods, re-opens in a new location in the HIP District with a Bollywood themed party from 6-8 p.m. during April’s Art Walk Thursday, April 6.

Owners Vidya and Kavita Reddy announced the grand re-opening of the shop this week. The store previously located in the Sleepy Hollow district now occupies the space vacated recently by Artist’s Republic Gallery.

Owners will also roll out the store’s new global, fair trade collection. “This collection is especially close to our hearts because it helps provide a fair income to women in India and provides special products that our customers can feel good about,” says Vidya Reddy, owner of Buy Hand, named store of the year by the Chamber of Commerce.

The Bollywood-themed event will feature gifts (while supplies last), music, snacks, and authentic Indian henna on site.