Harp Duo to Perform

Posted On 06 Jul 2017
Duo Gliss

Duo Gliss, founded by two multi-faceted, classical performers and teachers in Los Angeles, Hee Jin Yoon and Ko Ni Choi, perform at 7 p.m. at the Laguna Art Museum Thursday, July 13.

Duo Gliss focuses on expanding harp music and educating young musicians.

The concert is free to museum members and to non-members with museum admission. Pre-reservations are available online through the Museum’s website, or at 949 494-8971 x203.

 

 

 

Turn Up the Beat With ‘Hairspray’

In the musical “Hairspray,” its heroine does the twist and mash potato while pushing to integrate a local TV dance show, the latest production by Laguna Playhouse.

Dawn Hayes and Faith Nibbe

The winner of eight Tony Awards, “Hairspray” will open Sunday, July 9, at 5:30 p.m. at the Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Road, and runs through Sunday, July 30.

For tickets visit www.lagunaplayhouse.com or call 949-497-2787.

 

 

 

