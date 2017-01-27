Hateful Actions Ripple Long Afterwards

Editor:

I do not agree with Mr. Jay Grant’s response to the racial incident at Laguna Beach High School (“A Time for Reconciliation,” Letters, Jan. 20 edition).

If history has taught us anything, it’s that history repeats itself. Human failure is inevitable but repeating that same failure over and over as Mr. Grant says he did in his youth as a bully is beyond regretful.

What did he learn from his parents as a youth? Was he punished for his actions? (He said he repeated these actions more than once.) What have the students who were involved in this incident learned from their parents about acceptance and tolerance? Can they be taught about consequences at this point? Do they realize what they have done to the future of the young man they hurt? Do they realize what this means for their futures?

One act like this spreads like wildfire on social media and it can never be erased. When these young men turn 18, their names will be forever connected with this incident. When they try to get a job, when they meet someone for the first time…this incident with come up and it will likely be there forever. If charges are indeed filed, no amount of money for their defense will keep this from happening.

I hope their families are prepared for that! I have kept all the families involved in this incident in my prayers. They will need all the support they can get.

Kim Simpson, Costa Mesa