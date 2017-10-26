Previous Story
Haunted House is Resurrected
The Saunders family invites the community to their annual haunted house on Bluebird Canyon Drive near Glenneyre Street. This year’s theme is haunted hospital starring the Saunders kids and their LBHS friends.
Stop by on Friday, Saturday or Sunday, Oct. 27-29 from 7-9 p.m. and make your way through the hallways to the waiting room, surgery ward and recovery chamber.
Donations will benefit the Mauli Ola Foundation, which teaches kids with cystic fibrosis to surf.