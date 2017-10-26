Quantcast
949-715-4100
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Haunted House is Resurrected

Posted On 26 Oct 2017
By :
Comment: 0

Patrick and Peyton Saunders do their best to summon terror in visitors to their haunted house, 337 Bluebird Canyon Dr., welcoming ghouls and ghosts beginning Friday, Oct. 28. All proceeds go to charity. Photo by Jody tiongco.

A previous haunted house presented by the Saunders family. Photo by Jody tiongco.

The Saunders family invites the community to their annual haunted house on Bluebird Canyon Drive near Glenneyre Street. This year’s theme is haunted hospital starring the Saunders kids and their LBHS friends.

Stop by on Friday, Saturday or Sunday, Oct. 27-29 from 7-9 p.m. and make your way through the hallways to the waiting room, surgery ward and recovery chamber.

Donations will benefit the Mauli Ola Foundation, which teaches kids with cystic fibrosis to surf.

About the Author

Leave a Reply

*



Join the Local's List








Copyright 2017 Firebrand Media LLC | Laguna Beach Independent Newspaper | All Right Reserved.