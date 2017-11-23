Health in Balance Celebrates 30 Years
Free and discounted treatments will be offered from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1, by the Health in Balance chiropractic office as part of its 30th anniversary party.
Enjoy refreshments and live music by Skipper Carrillo and Dr. G from 2-5 p.m. at 330 Park Ave.
Call 949 497-2553 or visit www.healthinbalance.com/events to make an appointment.
Club Joins #GivingTuesday
The Boys & Girls Club is a participant in #GivingTuesday, an initiative to encourage philanthropy and harness the collective power of generous individuals, communities and organizations.
Falling this year on Nov. 28, #GivingTuesday comes on the heels of Thanksgiving and shopping events Black Friday and Cyber Monday, intended to inspire people to give to the charities and causes they support.
Donations make a difference, says chief executive Pam Estes. “Our impact is not only visible in the young people that show up to the club every day, but in our alumni, who are advancing their education, energizing their communities, and realizing their dreams.”
#GivingTuesday donations can be made at www.bgclagunabeach.org
Love and the Blues with Peter Dobson
Laguna local Peter Dobson will perform blues on his guitar and bring fresh insights to the topic of love as expressed through the blues at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 26, at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 429 Cypress Dr.
All are welcome.
Hand-crafted Candles on Sale
Laguna Candles, known for its hand-blown glass vessels, hosts a pop up sale Saturday, Nov. 25, at the retailer Simple, 460 S. Coast Highway.
Hours for the candle maker’s pop up shop are 1-5 p.m.
Senator Moorlach Speaks to GOP
State Senator John Moorlach will discuss issues such as the gas tax hike, the state sanctuary movement and pensions as the guest speaker of the Laguna Beach Republicans on Thursday, Nov. 30.
The group meets at Mozambique restaurant 1740 S Coast Hwy, at 5 p.m. to socialize and the meeting gets underway by 6 p.m.
RSVP to [email protected] as space is limited.
Cultural Arts Manager Looks Ahead
Sian Poeschl, the city’s cultural arts manager, outlines the city’s adopted vision for cultural arts at a 7 p.m. meeting of Village Laguna on Monday, Nov. 27, at the Unitarian-Universalist Fellowship, 429 Cypress Dr.
Poeschl will describe an artist live/work project and mixed-use facility as well as implementation of the city’s cultural arts plan over two years.
Visitor to Armenia Shares Her Experience
A few spots are still available at a travel talk about Armenia, 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 28, at the Susi Q Center, 380 Third St.
On a recent trip, local resident Ann Christoph accompanied Laguna Beach eye surgeon Roger Ohanesian, founder of the Armenian Eye Care Project. Their itinerary spanned ancient monasteries to Soviet-era remains.
Building Unity Through Consultation
Saddleback College English Professor Ray Zimmerman invites the public to participate in an interactive workshop to explore the use of consultation to resolve conflict.
The 6:30 p.m. talk Wednesday, Nov. 29, is scheduled for the Susi Q Center, 380 Third St.
Also a licensed mediator, Zimmerman also serves with the Sheriff’s Department Interfaith Advisory Council.
RSVP to [email protected]
Remember World AIDS Day
Join locals at Main Beach on World AIDS Day, at 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1, for a non-denominational ceremony to honor people who have died of HIV complications. Participants may attach a heart with the first name of someone they would like to memorialize on a memorial tree.
High school students and others intend to place red ribbons on trees in downtown bearing the names of people who have died of AIDS.
The city’s HIV Advisory Committee make possible free and quick HIV testing at the Laguna Beach Community Clinic on Third Street.
Gelson’s Stores Hold Food, Toy Drive
The annual food drive at Gelson’s markets runs through Sunday, Nov. 26. Shoppers will find food bins and shopping lists of needed items, which locally will benefit Second Harvest food bank.
The Toys for Tots drive begins Tuesday, Nov. 28, when Gelson’s stores will have bins with suggested toy lists. Employees visit several children’s hospitals to hand out toys, and other partners will pick up the toys directly.