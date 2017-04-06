Heart Talk

Teaching in the Time of Trump

“Do you miss teaching?” That question has been asked of me so many times since my retirement. I first stood in front of a classroom on trembling legs in 1969 at the age of 22. Too young, too inexperienced; enthusiasm would only carry me so far. My fellow teachers referred to me as “Mr. Green.” But I grew into the job. Teaching became my career, my life, my love.

A dream haunts me at least once a week. It is Sunday night and I have no lesson plans for the next day. There will be chaos; my students will suffer. Then, through the fog of the dream state, comes the voice, “You’re retired.” A mixture of relief and sadness flows through me.

Driving down Park Avenue, similar feelings of relief and sadness arise as I navigate through the sea of mini van moms and SUV clad dads near Thurston. Then, further down the hill, there is the high school, where there are young people looking not much different from those who sat in my classroom at El Toro High. This old teacher wonders if the fire and the desire to be that which he had been is still there.

During my years at El Toro, I taught a number of subjects, but by far my favorite was “Contemporary Issues,” an elective class for juniors and seniors. The textbook was Newsweek, which was provided by the school. We would go through the articles together. I would provide background and pose questions pertaining to the issues. From time to time, we would leave Newsweek so I could introduce units on major controversies like the Arab-Israeli conflict, the death penalty, gay rights, gun control and many others. I never expressed my own opinion on these issues, preferring to give the students both liberal and conservative arguments, and then challenging them to defend their positions. I tried my best to be a poor man’s Socrates. Having been, over my long career, both a moderate conservative and a liberal, I could punch well with my “right” and my “left.” Judging by letters of thanks from students stretching over 30 years, I must have done a pretty fair job at, well, being fair.

That would not be the case today. I could no longer teach my beloved “Contemporary Issues” class, because objectivity, so crucial to a teacher of social sciences, would be a near impossibility. I fear that I could not maintain any semblance of even handedness when it comes to the positions of our current president. Please keep in mind that I have voted for Republicans in past presidential elections, but President Trump is no George Herbert Walker Bush, Bob Dole, or John McCain. If you can find them, read a speech by Washington, Lincoln, or Reagan and compare them to the tweets of President Trump, or his speeches before supporters when he ignores the teleprompter. The difference, as the president might say, is “Big League SAD.”

According to our president, John McCain is not war a hero because he was captured. Take Iraq’s oil, he says, which, according to conservative icon Charles Krauthammer, would be a war crime. Open admiration for the murderous Putin. These positions are disquieting in the extreme, but the most chilling is President Trump’s attack on the mainstream media. In February he tweeted “The Fake news media (failing Nytimes, NBCNews, ABC, CBS, CNN) is not my enemy. It is the enemy of the American people.” I guess Fox News, with its even handed programming and guests like the thoughtful Ted Nugent, as well as Whitebart, I mean Breitbart News, is the great protector of the American people.

Newsweek, which I used for so many years in the classroom, stopped its print edition in January of 2013. There is a pretty good chance it would have fallen under the “fake news” category. The arbitrary division of news ‘helpful to the American people’ and ‘the enemy of the American people’ is greatly disturbing. Jonathan Karl of ABC (oh, I know, “fake news”), answers back, “A free press is not the enemy of America, it is a big part of what makes America great.” Don’t trust Karl because he is in the mainstream media? How about what John McCain said when he heard President Trump’s remarks? ”Dictators get started by suppressing free press.”

So returning to the question, “Do I miss teaching?” the answer is yes, except for grading papers. But, maintaining an air of non-partisanship would be very hard given the current administration. At this stage of my life better to be a columnist, free to express angst, joy, and whimsy.

James Utt hopes that this column will not cause President Trump to label the Laguna Beach Independent as “Fake News.”