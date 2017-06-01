Heart Talk

A Shining City

One of the advantages of being in the autumn of my years is that I can look back over several decades and report first hand on dramatic changes that have affected our nation. One might think that technological change would be the first thing that comes to mind. But this is not a column about Kindles or iPads, or “I remember when a person actually had to get up from the sofa to change the television station.” Changes of the heart and mind are of more consequence.

Growing into young manhood in the United States in the 1950s and 1960s, I, like almost everyone else, was taught that “queers” were to be avoided, feared, and ridiculed. These homosexuals seemed to be of two types, at least in the male gender. One was the effeminate pansy who would shriek at the sudden appearance of a spider. The other was the leather clan brute who would do unspeakable things to Bible believing boys from Tustin.

We were told to stay clear of Laguna Beach because it was “queer central.” Even their high school sport’s teams were called Artists, and we all knew that most artistically inclined people were most likely “homos.” Our Tustin football players would hurl manly insults across the line of scrimmage at the Laguna players. We did not stop to think that our own mascot, the “Tiller,” would not strike fear into anyone or anything except perhaps an unplowed field.

That was then. But, how things have changed. Perhaps the Stonewall Riots of 1969 ignited a small spark. Maybe, the more tolerant sexual attitudes of the 1970s and 1980s caused the spark to grow into a flame. Undoubtedly the agony of the AIDs epidemic that ravaged the gay community caused a softening of America’s heart. But when “Will and Grace” became an established television hit in 1998, we knew America was not living in our fathers’ world any longer. I suspect it came down to the fact that more Americans realized that they knew people who were gay, or that their best friend’s son or daughter were gay. In the interests of full disclosure, I should mention I have two sons, one of whom is gay. I have, therefore, seen the effects of homophobia, which is still strong in certain quarters, up close and personal.

Through all these difficult times, there was our Laguna Beach, a haven for those who would have been scorned in practically any other community. Our city nurtured a strong, proud gay community that was, yes, artistic, as well as tolerant and welcoming. Laguna Beach had the first openly gay mayor in the nation, and now, we are on the verge of taking another important step.

The May12 issue of The Indy had a front page article that informed readers that the City Council had voted to make June the annual Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender Heritage and Culture Month. The moving force behind this was the Laguna Beach LGBT Heritage & Culture Committee, which was established by realtor Chris Tebbutt. Once again, in the interests of full disclosure, I should mention that Chris was a student of mine at El Toro High School. However, I can lay no claim to having shaped his decency or diligence.

The committee wants to preserve stories of Laguna’s gay history and recognize the many contributions that the Laguna LGBTQ community has made to our city.

John Winthrop, the first governor of Massachusetts Bay Colony, spoke of creating “A shining city on a hill,” that would be an example for all others. It is sadly ironic that he hated democracy and was religiously intolerant, but that is a story for another day. In a way we can look at our Laguna Beach, as a shining city on a hill, because it stood for so long, unrecognized by so many, as a true place of tolerance and welcoming. Let us remember with pride the history of our city.

Chris, thank you for the work you and others are doing.

