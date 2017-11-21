Holiday Fiction Writers Go Live

The Third Street Writers will share their holiday stories in Park Plaza from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, the first of a month-long series of readings on Saturdays in the temporarily closed downtown street organized by Laguna Beach Independent columnist Billy Fried.

The event also marks the live edition of the Holiday Digest, the fourth annual collection of holiday stories by local fiction writers that will appear in print and online in the Indy during the holiday season.

Third Street Writers aim to nurture the local writing community through weekly workshops, readings, and publication of its annual Beach Reads anthology.

More info: contact Amy Dechary at [email protected] or visit thirdstreetwriters.org.

Historic Biography Emerges from Attic Discovery

Publisher Pacific Noir Pulp Press recently released “Distant Indigo,” the story of Laguna’s first woman artist, Clara Mason Fox.

Author and artist Lorraine Passero, of Aliso Viejo, is married to Clara Fox’s great-great nephew, Laguna Beach sculptor Jon Seeman.

Passero tells Fox’s story through mementos and sketchbooks found in the attic of a 1920s home on Glenneyre Street. The author describes the daughter of a Silverado Canyon rancher who would challenge stereotypes of the era as a painter, teacher, historian and poet.

The illustrated book is available at Laguna Art Museum and the Bowers Museum in Santa Ana.

Raise to Toast to Paso Robles Vintners

Photographer Julia Perez and Orange County Register journalist and wine writer Paul Hodgins collaborated on “The Winemakers of Paso Robles” and will describe their journey at Laguna Beach Books on Sunday, Dec. 3 at 4 p.m.

The book takes readers beyond the cellar door, deep into the art and science of wine making and the people behind Paso’s vibrant wine community. Within its 300 pages, readers will meet passionate people of amazing diversity, athletes and scientists, writers and engineers, businessmen and scrappy service workers.