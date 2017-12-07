Holiday Fun on Land and Sea

Boaters Compete for Hero Status

The Dana Point “Superhero” Boat Parade casts off Friday, Dec. 8, with onshore activities around the harbor beginning at 4:30 p.m. Boats start circulating and can be seen from the water’s edge at 7:30 p.m.

Activities will take place at Doheny State Beach, Ocean Institute, Baby Beach, and Island Way Dec. 8-9 and 15-16.

At the Ocean Institute’s party, kids and parents can dress up as their favorite super heroes and journey through the labs to defeat the villains that threaten the oceans. Festivities, including food trucks, begin at 6 p.m. Tickets are $20; family 4-packs are $60. Member prices are $12 for adults, $8 per child.

Free trolley service to the harbor runs both weekends from 3:30 to 10:30 p.m.

Sing-Along Sprouts in the Garden

Join holiday festivities from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10, at the South Laguna Garden, located at Coast Highway and Eagle Rock Way.

Share carols and treats accompanied by the Garden Band. Song books and funny hats will be provided.

Newport Boat Parade Sets Out

The Newport Beach Boat Parade kicks off from Lido Isle with fireworks at 6:15 p.m. from the Balboa Pier on Wednesday, Dec. 13, led by opening-night grand marshal Vicki Gunvalson of “The Real Housewives of Orange County.”

The spectacle can be watched from 6:30 to 9 p.m. from Marina Park, 1600 W. Balboa Blvd. on the Balboa Peninsula.

The line up of grand marshals changes nightly through Sunday, Dec. 17, when the USC Trojan Marching Band concludes the event.