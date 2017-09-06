Homeowner Interrupts Thieves

A Driftwood Drive resident who arrived home at midday last Thursday, Aug. 31, interrupted a burglary in progress and confronted two thieves fleeing from his home, police said.

The burglars fled in a car before officers arrived in the 30900 block of Driftwood, said Sgt. Jim Cota, who said detectives are investigating the break-in.

Thieves made off with $12,000 in jewelry and $5,000 in purses, Cota said.

The break-in is the third large jewelry heist in town within the past six weeks. A property manager is suspected in the largest heist, but police issued an appeal for help in identifying another two-man burglary team that struck late in July.

One of the Driftwood thieves wore a mask and carried a white clothes hamper, noted an entry in the police log, where the resident also reported that his garage door appears to be broken, suggesting a possible point of entry.

Monday, Aug. 28

Theft. 200 block of Cajon St. 7:39 a.m. A car that may have been unlocked was ransacked and a laptop taken.

Stolen vehicle. 1100 block of Laguna Canyon Rd. 8:49 a.m. 2004 Lexus is missing.

Vehicle burglary. 1700 block of Sunset Ridge Dr. A purse and its contents valued at $1,000 was taken from a car parked in a driveway.

Fraud. 32300 block of Coast Hwy. 12:13 p.m. An unknown person is falsely claiming a resident’s identity and diverting bills.

Stalking. 300 block of Canyon Acres Dr. 1:56 p.m. Kristen Taylor KcKee, 31, of Riverside, who reported being stalked, was taken into custody for an outstanding drug possession and paraphernalia warrant.

Fraud. 700 block of Griffith Place. 2:42 p.m. Two withdrawals of $382.95 and $402.95 were wrongfully made on a resident’s account.

Tuesday, Aug. 29

Reckless driving. Pearl Street. 7:43 a.m. Cameron Paulos Kent, 52, of Huntington Beach, was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, as well as drug possession and paraphernalia charges. Bail was set at $10,000 due to a previous offense.

Stolen vehicle. 200 block of Cozumel. 3:59 p.m. A key lock was reported punched.

Wednesday, Aug. 30

Disturbance. 30800 block of Coast Hwy. An unidentified homeless person who was described as very aggressive was detained for mental health purposes and possible criminal charges.

Grand theft. 600 block of Bluebird Canyon Dr. 10:17 a.m. Construction tools worth $2,000 were taken from location.

Fraud. 500 block of Ramona Ave. 3:25 p.m. People opened credit cards under rps name.

Thursday, Aug. 31

Traffic stop. Mountain Rd. 2:14 a.m. A 34-year-old Mission Viejo woman was cited for DUI.

Hazardous condition. 21500 block of Treetop Lane. A large eucalyptus tree toppled on an unoccupied vehicle, pulling down a transformer and wires and cutting power.

Traffic stop. Bluebird Canyon Dr. 10:11 p.m. Marvell Johnson Verdell, 22, of La Mirada, was arrested for suspicion of possessing a stolen car and a DUI warrant. Bail was set at $20,000. Justin Garrison Bryan, 20, of Anaheim, was also arrested for a warrant.

Traffic stop. 10:51 p.m. 2100 block of S. Coast Hwy. Chad Everett Martinez, 29, of Lake Forest, was arrested for suspicion of DUI and held for $10,000 bail due to a second offense.

Saturday, Sept. 2

Traffic stop. Mountain Rd. 1 a.m. Trent Neil Jones, 45, of Laguna Niguel, was cited for suspicion of DUI and held without bail for a parole violation.

Traffic stop. Oak st. 2:12 a.m. A 22-year-old Laguna Hills woman was cited for DUI.

DUI. Glenneyre St. A 52-year-old Laguna Beach man whose vehicle struck a tree and parking meter was cited for DUI.