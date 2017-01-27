Hometown Rally Echoes Those Round the Globe

Editor,

The Laguna Beach Woman’s March on Saturday, Jan. 21at Main Beach Park was a huge success!

Hundreds attended with many unusual signs and stood along Coast Highway interacting with people in trucks and cars who responded with waves, flags and plenty of horn honks. Sunny weather provided great weather for participants and a stage with pa system allowed music and speakers to announce their feelings about the recent election.

CSPAN and the networks reported there were 673 woman’s marches across the globe.

In Laguna, when drivers honked, the march participants responded with cheers, especially when large trucks used their horns.

It was truly a remarkable home town event.

Roger Carter, Laguna Beach