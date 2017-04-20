Honk for Honk

Members of Honk plan a special benefit and live performance of music from the legendary “5 Summer Stories” film Wednesday, April 26, which will accompany the musicians.

Billed as a living documentary on the history of Honk, the audience will learn the backstory behind their sense and nonsense and song writing.

Join original members Beth Fitchet Wood, Richard Stekol and Steve Wood along with Frank Cotinola and Alan Deremo who will perform to help fund Laguna Beach Live’s free outreach program for kids at Laguna Boys & Girls Club and the public schools.

Tickets are $40 in advance for the 6 p.m. show at Seven-Degrees, 891 Laguna Canyon Road. Doors open at 5 p.m. A menu and bar are available. Tickets: lagunabeachlive.org or 800-595-4849.

Sampling Kahlo’s Portraits Locally

Members and friends of the Laguna Beach Sister Cities Association enjoyed a recent private tour of the “Frida Kahlo – Her Photos” exhibit at Bowers Museum in Santa Ana, reflecting the town’s partnership with San Jose del Cabo, Mexico.

Laguna has two other sister cities: Menton, France, and St. Ives, England.

The volunteer association established in 2008 focuses on cultural, educational and social exchanges.

Visit lagunabeachsistercities.com. for more information.

Motor Over for Roger Miller’s Story

“King of the Road: The Roger Miller Story,” written by Cort Casady and Mary Arnold Miller with music by the wisecracking country star Roger Miller, opens at the Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Road, Sunday, April 23.

Preview performances are scheduled for Friday, April 21 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, April 22 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

The show directed by Andrew Barnicle includes musical direction is by Omar D. Brancato. Tickets range from $60 – $75 and can be purchased online at www.lagunaplayhouse.com or by calling 949-497- 2787.

Journey With Artists

“Going Home – A Journey with Terrell Washington Anansi” is a two day event at Neighborhood Church, 340 St. Anne’s Dr., Friday and Saturday, April 28 and 29.

Anansi focuses on the importance of the human voice in spoken-word and song as well as musical sounds, dance and imagery by photographer Jana and mixed media paintings by TWA.

Friday activities from 6 – 10 p.m. include a performance and dinner. On Saturday a 1 p.m. brunches followed by an artist lecture and another evening performance at 6 p.m. Artwork and jewelry will be available for purchase, as well as food and beverages for purchase by Taco Loco of Laguna.

A donation of $20 for both days is requested. More info: visit the church Facebook page.