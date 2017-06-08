Honoring the Paris Climate Accord

Editor,

Are you, too, fighting mad about Trump pulling the U.S. out of the Paris

climate accord? Then let’s fight back three times a day by adopting an

eco-friendly plant-based diet.

Yes, our diet is pivotal. A 2010 United Nations report blames animal

agriculture for 19% of greenhouse gas emissions, 38% of land use, and

70% of global freshwater consumption.

Carbon dioxide is emitted by burning forests to create animal pastures

and by fossil fuels combustion to operate farm machinery, trucks,

factory farms, and slaughterhouses. The more damaging methane and

nitrous oxide are released from digestive tracts of cattle and from

animal waste cesspools, respectively.

In an environmentally sustainable world, meat and dairy products in our

diet must be replaced by vegetables, fruits, and grains, just as fossil

fuels are replaced by wind, solar, and other pollution-free energy

sources.

Each of us has the power to protest Trump’s failure to maintain

America’s leadership in moderating climate change, simply and

effectively, by what we choose at the grocery store.

Lupe Infraine, Laguna Beach