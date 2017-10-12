Husband-Wife Artists Speak at Business Club
Local Laguna sculptor Jon Seeman and his wife, author Lorraine Passero, will be guest speakers at the Laguna Beach Business Club on Thursday, Oct. 19.
Club meetings begin with a buffet breakfast and networking at the Hotel Laguna, 425 S. Coast Highway.
Their topic will be “Inheriting Art: Laguna’s First Tradition.” Seeman’s commissions include local public sculptures and Passero brings to light the art of Seeman’s great-great aunt, Clara Mason Fox, one of the few women artists in Laguna in the 1890s. In her book “Distant Indigo,” Passero uncovers the work of the artist, author and poet.
Non-members are welcome. RSVP to [email protected].
Stories Come to Life
Children are invited to a “scary” event where they act out the roles of storybook characters in costume at the Laguna Beach Library.
The Halloween version of bringing literature to life is set for Thursday, Oct. 19, at 5:30 p.m., 363 Glenneyre St.
Learn How to Craft an Autumnal Centerpiece
Learn how to create pumpkin and succulent centerpieces in a free workshop with master gardener Aneta Dorhout on Saturday, Oct. 14.
The hour-long 9 a.m. workshop takes place at the Community & Susi Q Center, 380 Third St. To register, call 949 464-6645.
Public Invited to Missions Fair
Displays of mission outreach the world over by Laguna Presbyterian Church partners will be exhibited after the 8:30 and 10 a.m. worship services Sunday, Oct. 15.
Visit with some of the church’s local and global representatives; share stories and enjoy music and cake in Tankersley Hall at 9:30 and 11 a.m.
Contact the church office with questions, 949-494-7555.
South Laguna Holds Community Garage Sale
A community garage sale will take place Saturday, Oct. 21, from 7-11 a.m. at 31612 Santa Rosa Dr. and other sites.
Look for signs along Coast Highway and contact organizer Ken Hanzlik for more information, 949 338-1666.
Finding Unity in Community
The Baha’i Community of Laguna Beach invites the public to a Festival of Unity, at the Festival of Arts’ Forum Theatre, Sunday, Oct. 22 at 3 p.m.
“Let us all work together towards unity in diversity,” says organizer Suzy Elghanayan in a statement.
RSVP at [email protected]
Lunch Program Recruits Volunteers
Volunteers are needed to assist in the kitchen and serve lunch at the Susi Q Senior Center, 380 Third St.
Please contact Kathy at 949 715-5462 about volunteering.
City Offers a Bargain Night Out
The City of Laguna Beach is hosting its quarterly parents night out from 5:30-9:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 20, at the Community & Susi Q Center, 380 Third St.
Parents can enjoy some adult time and kids can play games, watch movies or make arts and crafts projects.
The cost is $20 per child, with a $5 sibling discount, and includes dinner. Pre-registration is required 48 hours in advance. To register, call 949 464-6645 or visit, www.lagunabeachcity.net click “recreation classes.”