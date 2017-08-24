Hypocrisy in Action

Editor,

The glaring hypocrisy of loud, protesting Laguna Beach residents never seems to occur to them.

They show up in city council meetings to demand climate change obeisance, meaning considerably less driving and travel. Then they drive to the Main Beach rally where other hypocrites have come from as far as South Dakota to protest.

Democrat fascists demand politically correct groupthink, as expressed hatred for President Trump and violence towards his supporters, as well as in their climate change groupthink, which never stops them from driving to another protest or violent riot.

This compound hypocrisy of Democrats represents the new low to which the party has sunk.

John Jaeger, Irvine