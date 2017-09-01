Indy Columnists Strike a Sensitive Chord

Editor,

I was so moved at how Michael Ray showed vulnerability in his column last week, “A Mystery Unfolds in Panama.” I think it was pretty awesome that he shared what he believes to have experienced a connection and communication with his recently departed sister. I’ve had similar experiences, and it is profound. Yes, Michael, I totally believe that you and Kathy shared a sweet moment in Bocas.

And being a cat lady, I enjoyed Ann Christoph’s column about her relationship with her beloved cats, and her vulnerability in sharing how hard it is to cope with terminal illness in our beloved pets. I lost a cat to lung cancer and can so identify with what Ann is going through. My heart goes out to her and her family.

Pamela K. Knudsen, Laguna Beach