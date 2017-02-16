Indy on Arts

Friday, Feb. 17

James Clay Garrison, 7 p.m., Cliff Bar & Firepit Lounge, 577 S. Coast Hwy.

Ray Goren, 9 p.m.; Mozambique, 1740 S. Coast Hwy.

Jumping Jack Flash, 8 p.m., The Coach House, 33157 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano, 949 496-8930. $20.

Saturday, Feb. 18

Funk Shui Planet, 7 p.m., Cliff Bar & Firepit Lounge, 577 S. Coast Hwy.

Dallas & Doll, 7 p.m.; Tijuana Dogs, 8 p.m.; Mozambique, 1740 S. Coast Hwy.

Massive McGregor, 5 p.m.; Big Bang, 9 p.m.; Skyloft, 422 S. Coast Hwy, 949-715-1550.

Cellist Matt Haimovitz, Soka University Performing Arts Center, Aliso Viejo. Tickets: $40, 949 480-4278. Also 3 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 19.

Dada, 8 p.m., The Coach House, 33157 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano, 949 496-8930. $30.

Sunday, Feb. 19

Justin Ratowsky, 7 p.m., Cliff Bar & Firepit Lounge, 577 S. Coast Hwy.

Mando & Friends, 1 p.m.; Upstream Reggae, 8 p.m.; Mozambique, 1740 S. Coast Hwy.

Feed the Kitty, 6:30 p.m., Skyloft, 422 S. Coast Hwy, 949-715-1550.

Barbra & Frank Streisand, 7 p.m., The Coach House, 33157 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano, 949 496-8930. $20.

Monday, Feb. 20

Stephen Maggiora, 8:30 p.m., Skyloft, 422 S. Coast Hwy, 949-715-1550.

Tuesday, Feb. 21

Laguna Voice contest, 8 p.m.; Mozambique, 1740 S. Coast Hwy, 949 715-7777.

Jeff Brinkman, 7 p.m., Cliff Bar & Firepit Lounge, 577 S. Coast Hwy.

Joseph Soul, 8 p.m., Skyloft, 422 S. Coast Hwy, 949-715-1550.

Grammy winning Maria Schneider Orchestra, Soka University Performing Arts Center, Aliso Viejo. Tickets: $45, 949 480-4278.

Wednesday Feb. 22

Michael Cartwright, 8:30 p.m., Skyloft, 422 S. Coast Hwy, 949-715-1550.

Shawn Jones, 8 p.m.; Mozambique, 1740 S. Coast Hwy, 949 715-7777.

Robert Jon, 7 p.m., Cliff Bar & Firepit Lounge, 577 S. Coast Hwy.

Drop in for unexpected sets at Kevin’s Beach, 8-9 p.m. KX 93.5 or kx935.com.

Physicist, string theorist, and author Brian Greene presents Wild Science: How We Fit Into the Cosmos, Soka University, Aliso Viejo. 7 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 23

Author and critic Peter Clothier discuss a single art work, 6 p.m., Laguna Art Museum, 307 Cliff Dr. Free with museum admission.

Whesli, 8:30 p.m., Skyloft, 422 S. Coast Hwy, 949-715-1550.

Andrew Bloom, 8 p.m.; Mozambique, 1740 S. Coast Hwy.

School Boy Crush, 7 p.m., Cliff Bar & Firepit Lounge, 577 S. Coast Hwy.