Indy on Arts
Friday, Feb. 17
James Clay Garrison, 7 p.m., Cliff Bar & Firepit Lounge, 577 S. Coast Hwy.
Ray Goren, 9 p.m.; Mozambique, 1740 S. Coast Hwy.
Jumping Jack Flash, 8 p.m., The Coach House, 33157 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano, 949 496-8930. $20.
Saturday, Feb. 18
Funk Shui Planet, 7 p.m., Cliff Bar & Firepit Lounge, 577 S. Coast Hwy.
Dallas & Doll, 7 p.m.; Tijuana Dogs, 8 p.m.; Mozambique, 1740 S. Coast Hwy.
Massive McGregor, 5 p.m.; Big Bang, 9 p.m.; Skyloft, 422 S. Coast Hwy, 949-715-1550.
Cellist Matt Haimovitz, Soka University Performing Arts Center, Aliso Viejo. Tickets: $40, 949 480-4278. Also 3 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 19.
Dada, 8 p.m., The Coach House, 33157 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano, 949 496-8930. $30.
Sunday, Feb. 19
Justin Ratowsky, 7 p.m., Cliff Bar & Firepit Lounge, 577 S. Coast Hwy.
Mando & Friends, 1 p.m.; Upstream Reggae, 8 p.m.; Mozambique, 1740 S. Coast Hwy.
Feed the Kitty, 6:30 p.m., Skyloft, 422 S. Coast Hwy, 949-715-1550.
Barbra & Frank Streisand, 7 p.m., The Coach House, 33157 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano, 949 496-8930. $20.
Monday, Feb. 20
Stephen Maggiora, 8:30 p.m., Skyloft, 422 S. Coast Hwy, 949-715-1550.
Tuesday, Feb. 21
Laguna Voice contest, 8 p.m.; Mozambique, 1740 S. Coast Hwy, 949 715-7777.
Jeff Brinkman, 7 p.m., Cliff Bar & Firepit Lounge, 577 S. Coast Hwy.
Joseph Soul, 8 p.m., Skyloft, 422 S. Coast Hwy, 949-715-1550.
Grammy winning Maria Schneider Orchestra, Soka University Performing Arts Center, Aliso Viejo. Tickets: $45, 949 480-4278.
Wednesday Feb. 22
Michael Cartwright, 8:30 p.m., Skyloft, 422 S. Coast Hwy, 949-715-1550.
Shawn Jones, 8 p.m.; Mozambique, 1740 S. Coast Hwy, 949 715-7777.
Robert Jon, 7 p.m., Cliff Bar & Firepit Lounge, 577 S. Coast Hwy.
Drop in for unexpected sets at Kevin’s Beach, 8-9 p.m. KX 93.5 or kx935.com.
Physicist, string theorist, and author Brian Greene presents Wild Science: How We Fit Into the Cosmos, Soka University, Aliso Viejo. 7 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 23
Author and critic Peter Clothier discuss a single art work, 6 p.m., Laguna Art Museum, 307 Cliff Dr. Free with museum admission.
Whesli, 8:30 p.m., Skyloft, 422 S. Coast Hwy, 949-715-1550.
Andrew Bloom, 8 p.m.; Mozambique, 1740 S. Coast Hwy.
School Boy Crush, 7 p.m., Cliff Bar & Firepit Lounge, 577 S. Coast Hwy.