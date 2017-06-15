Indy on Arts

Quantcast
Friday, June 16

Francois Dean, 7 p.m.; Gnarly Bros Reunion Show, 9 p.m.; Mozambique, 1740 S. Coast Hwy., 949 715-7777

The Budrows, 7 p.m., Cliff Bar & Firepit Lounge, 577 S. Coast Hwy.

Led Zepagain headlines the KX 93.5 fundraising concert hosted by Rita Rudner this Friday, June 16, at the Montage resort, 30801 S. Coast Hwy. 5 p.m. reception followed by 6 p.m. concert. Tickets available at the door.

“Absolute Brightness,” 7:30 p.m., Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Road, 949 497-2787. Through June 25.

Don Mclean, 8 p.m.; The Coach House, 33157 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. $59.50

Eifman Ballet “Red Giselle,” 7:30 p.m., Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Also June 17-18.

 

Saturday, June 17

Fete de la Musique, noon-4 p.m., 52 locations, mostly downtown Laguna Beach. Free.

Kirk Andres Wilson, 7 p.m.; Hollywood U2, 9 p.m.; Mozambique, 1740 S. Coast Hwy., 949 715-7777

Francois Dean, 9 p.m.; Skyloft, 422 S. Coast Hwy., 949-715-1550

Funk Shui Planet, 7 p.m.; Cliff Bar & Firepit Lounge, 577 S. Coast Hwy.

Emily Uematsu recital, 7:30 p.m.; Soka Performing Arts Center, 1 University Drive, Aliso Viejo. $20-$29

Queen Nation, 8 p.m.; The Coach House, 33157 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. $15.

 

Sunday, June 18

Einstein Brown, 5 p.m.; Errol Bonnick, 7:30 p.m.; Mozambique, 1740 S. Coast Hwy., 949 715-7777

Vocalist Maureen O’Sullivan and pianist Ron Kobayashi, 5 p.m., Laguna Beach Brewery and Grille, 237 Ocean Ave., 949 497-3381

Family Art Studio, 2-4 p.m., Laguna Art Museum, 307 Cliff Dr., Free admission with advanced registration. 949 494-897

Pilot Touhill, 5 p.m., Cliff Bar & Firepit Lounge, 577 S. Coast Hwy.

 

Monday, June 19

Poul Pederson, 6 p.m.; Cliff Bar & Firepit Lounge, 577 S. Coast Hwy.

“‘Til Death Do Us Part,” 7:30 p.m.; Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Road, 949 497-2787

 

Tuesday, June 20

Laguna Voice!, 8 p.m.; Mozambique, 1740 S. Coast Hwy., 949 715-7777

Anesha Rose, 7 p.m.; Cliff Bar & Firepit Lounge, 577 S. Coast Hwy.

 

Wednesday, June 21

Papermoon Gypsys, 8 p.m.; Mozambique, 1740 S. Coast Hwy., 949 715-7777

 

Thursday June 22

One Hour/One Painting lecture, 6 p.m.; Laguna Art Museum, 307 Cliff Dr., Free member admission. 949 494-897

Andrew Bloom, 9 p.m.; Mozambique, 1740 S. Coast Hwy., 949 715-7777

Jeff Brinkman, 7 p.m; Cliff Bar & Firepit Lounge, 577 S. Coast Hwy.

School Boy Crush, 7 p.m; Cliff Bar & Firepit Lounge, 577 S. Coast Hwy.

 

