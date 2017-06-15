Indy on Arts
Friday, June 16
Francois Dean, 7 p.m.; Gnarly Bros Reunion Show, 9 p.m.; Mozambique, 1740 S. Coast Hwy., 949 715-7777
The Budrows, 7 p.m., Cliff Bar & Firepit Lounge, 577 S. Coast Hwy.
“Absolute Brightness,” 7:30 p.m., Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Road, 949 497-2787. Through June 25.
Don Mclean, 8 p.m.; The Coach House, 33157 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. $59.50
Eifman Ballet “Red Giselle,” 7:30 p.m., Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Also June 17-18.
Saturday, June 17
Fete de la Musique, noon-4 p.m., 52 locations, mostly downtown Laguna Beach. Free.
Kirk Andres Wilson, 7 p.m.; Hollywood U2, 9 p.m.; Mozambique, 1740 S. Coast Hwy., 949 715-7777
Francois Dean, 9 p.m.; Skyloft, 422 S. Coast Hwy., 949-715-1550
Funk Shui Planet, 7 p.m.; Cliff Bar & Firepit Lounge, 577 S. Coast Hwy.
Emily Uematsu recital, 7:30 p.m.; Soka Performing Arts Center, 1 University Drive, Aliso Viejo. $20-$29
Queen Nation, 8 p.m.; The Coach House, 33157 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. $15.
Sunday, June 18
Einstein Brown, 5 p.m.; Errol Bonnick, 7:30 p.m.; Mozambique, 1740 S. Coast Hwy., 949 715-7777
Vocalist Maureen O’Sullivan and pianist Ron Kobayashi, 5 p.m., Laguna Beach Brewery and Grille, 237 Ocean Ave., 949 497-3381
Family Art Studio, 2-4 p.m., Laguna Art Museum, 307 Cliff Dr., Free admission with advanced registration. 949 494-897
Pilot Touhill, 5 p.m., Cliff Bar & Firepit Lounge, 577 S. Coast Hwy.
Monday, June 19
Poul Pederson, 6 p.m.; Cliff Bar & Firepit Lounge, 577 S. Coast Hwy.
“‘Til Death Do Us Part,” 7:30 p.m.; Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Road, 949 497-2787
Tuesday, June 20
Laguna Voice!, 8 p.m.; Mozambique, 1740 S. Coast Hwy., 949 715-7777
Anesha Rose, 7 p.m.; Cliff Bar & Firepit Lounge, 577 S. Coast Hwy.
Wednesday, June 21
Papermoon Gypsys, 8 p.m.; Mozambique, 1740 S. Coast Hwy., 949 715-7777
Thursday June 22
One Hour/One Painting lecture, 6 p.m.; Laguna Art Museum, 307 Cliff Dr., Free member admission. 949 494-897
Andrew Bloom, 9 p.m.; Mozambique, 1740 S. Coast Hwy., 949 715-7777
Jeff Brinkman, 7 p.m; Cliff Bar & Firepit Lounge, 577 S. Coast Hwy.
School Boy Crush, 7 p.m; Cliff Bar & Firepit Lounge, 577 S. Coast Hwy.