Indy on Vacation

Melinda and Mike Kartsonis on location with a rare white rhino while in South Africa. They spent a month in Africa also visiting Masai Mara in Kenya, Zambia and gorilla trekking in Rwanda.
A Laguna group visits Ireland. From left, Patricia Griggs, Hugh Jurkiewicz, Alex Alessandrini, Madeleine Peterson, George Palmer, Kathleen Collins, and Nancy Miller Palmer.
Tamara Campbell treks in the Annapurna region when visiting Nepal. She met up with another Laguna Beach resident, Christine Casey, founder of Chhahari, a shelter for at-risk kids in Kathmandu.
Speed and Shirley Torrance show their sense of humor on Easter Island, off the coast of Chili.
Gil and Judy Thibault traveled to the Husng Shan Mountains in China.
Annette and Tim Templeton outside the Che Guevera Mausoleum in Santa Clara, Cuba.
Carl R. Kikerpill and his wife Ana embarked on a working mission trip to Zimpeto, Maputo, Mozambique. They assisted Iris Global, which has established orphan care in 10 Mozambique provinces since its founding by former Laguna Beach resident Heidi Baker and her husband Roland.
Amy Altieri visits Petra, Jordan, filming location of “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade.”