All Invited to Take Back the Town
The unofficial Take Back the Town Party starts early, with a 7-11 a.m. breakfast on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 4, at Picnic Beach in Heisler Park.
Expect local entertainment with Doug Miller on violin, firefighter Dave Lopez on bagpipes and Jessica de Stefano hand-delivering watermelon pops, says Exchange Club organizer Sande St. John. The fruit accompanies a $5 pancake and sausage breakfast served by off-duty fire fighters and provided by the White House, Orange Inn and Las Brisas. The club donates the proceeds.
The antique Seagraves fire engine will be on display along with a canary yellow lifeguard car.
“Come and say ‘hi’ and thank our town heroes for all the love and protecting they give,” St. John said.
Service Honors Laborers
Bill Steiner, attorney and supporter of the Orange County Interfaith Committee to Aid Farmworkers, will discuss recent challenges and victories in labor justice at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship 10 a.m. service Sunday, Sept. 4.
The program at 429 Cypress Drive will also include a sing along.
Environmental Center Shares its Treasures
Bo Glover, executive director of the Environmental Nature Center in Newport Beach, will speak to Laguna Beach Garden Club members about the center’s 45-year history and its plantings with 15 California native plant communities.
Glover’s talk begins at 9:30 a.m Friday, Sept. 8, and the club meets at Laguna Presbyterian Church, on 415 Forest Ave.
‘Rock 4 Bikes,’ a Party with a Cause
With a goal to raise money to buy bicycles for people in need of transportation, Wheels 4 Life hosts a fundraiser Friday, Sept. 29 at a private estate in San Juan Capistrano.
The charity founded in 2015 by Laguna Beach residents Hans and Carmen Rey has donated over 10,000 bicycles in 32 countries to date. The main recipients are school children, healthcare workers and those that live in remote areas trying to make a living.
Entertainment includes Nick-i and Billy Sherman from Common Sense; Grammy winners Charles Colin, Dewey Bunnell and Gerry Buckley of the band America; and Chevy Metal with Taylor Hawkins from the Foo Fighters.
Tickets of $200 per person will only be available in advance until Sept. 15. Visit: www.wheels4life.org.
Cox Offers Low-Cost Online Access
Cox Communications is offering Connect2Compete, access for $.95 to families with at least one student in grades K-12 participating in a free or reduced school lunch program.
Through its Cox Digital Academy, customers can obtain resources that teach internet basics, provide homework help and assist parents with job searches and online safety.
Boys and Girls Get a Tech Upgrade
The public is invited to the opening of the Boys and Girls Club technology center at 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21 at the Canyon branch, 1085 Laguna Canyon Road, says a club announcement.
Upgrades include the installation of hardware, software, a 3D printer and tablets and was made possible by a $15,000 grant through The James M. Cox Foundation and Cox Communications.
PMMC Receives Local Support
Leaders of the Massen Greene Foundation, which granted the Pacific Marine Mammal Center $50,000 for its education programs, hopes its grant will be matched by individual donations at The Endless Summer Gala, being held from 4:30-8:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10 at The Ranch at Laguna Beach.
“Funding contributes to our ability to offer free programs and transportation for underprivileged and at risk children,” said PMMC’s director of education Kirsten Donald.
Ocean Institute to Hold Fundraiser
Broadway stars are slated to perform at a fundraiser for the Ocean Institute in Dana Point, which sends trained instructors to special needs and underserved children in Orange County.
Doors to at the Mission Viejo Country Club, 26200 Country Club Dr., open at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9 when guests will be treated to a light supper and no-host bar. Ivan Rutherford, Shannon Brennan and Robert Meffe will deliver musical pieces from hit musicals.
Tickets of $75 per person are on sale now. For more information or visit ocean-institute.org.