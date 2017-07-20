Jazz Performer Returns to Festival of Arts

Eric Marienthal All Stars perform at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 22 at the Festival of Arts, 650 Laguna Canyon Rd.

The Grammy-nominated sax player’s band also features Mitch Forman, Franklin “Third” Richardson, Nathaniel Kearney, Jr., and Adam Hawley.

As part of Chick Corea’s Elekric Band, Marienthal has traveled every corner of the globe playing contemporary jazz.

‘Chicago’ Comes to Laguna

Tickets are now on sale for “Chicago,” set to open at No Square Theatre on Friday, July 28, and run for two weekends.

Preceding the shows, at 7:30 and 7 p.m. depending on the date, a dinner for $10 and drinks are available for purchase on the lawn in front of the theatre at 384 Legion St.

The plot involves chorus girl Roxie Hart, played by Sharon Jewell and Velma Kelly, and a vaudeville headliner depicted by Juliet Schulein. They become murders and compete for fame in the tabloids from behind bars. Hotshot lawyer Billy Flynn keeps them off death row and in the headlines, pitting them against each other in a song-and-dance catfight of epic proportions.

Joe Lauderdale directs the show, with choreography by Ellen Prince and music direction by Christopher W. Smith. Advance tickets, $25-$35 are available at norsquare.org. Parking is available at the high school.