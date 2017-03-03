January 7, 1931 – February 17, 2017

Jeanne Marie Stodder (née Anderson) a 33-year resident of Dana Point, left this world suddenly on Feb. 17, 2017. She was surrounded by her seven children and four of their spouses when she left them behind and passed through those fabled gates. She was 86 years old.

Her independence of mind, moral imperative, and creative spirit continue to live on with her children. Her resourcefulness and inner strength are traits that they continue to aspire to. Jeanne asked for little of life, but gave more than can be imagined. Her self-reliance buoyed her through the perils of life, and although she chose not to make waves, she suffered no fools. Unlike Teddy Roosevelt, she did not carry a big stick, but without intention, led by example.

Jeanne was born in Chicago, Ill., on Jan. 7, 1931, to Gustave and Caroline Anderson. She quit college her junior year to marry her best friend’s brother in 1950. She became a homemaker and proud mother of seven. After raising her children, she returned to college and went on to receive her bachelor’s degree in social science from the University of California, Irvine, in 1974 and her master’s degree in library science from California State University, Fullerton, in 1977.

Stodder had strong interests in math, music, art, architecture and travel. She learned to play the piano and enjoyed playing classical music at home. Her interest in architecture was compelling enough to push her to design the family home in Laguna Beach even though she had no formal training. The family lived in that home for 23 years.

Stodder was preceded in death by her ex-husband David James Stodder. She is survived by her children and their spouses, Eric and Rita Stodder of Laguna Beach; David Stodder of Maui, Hawaii; Sam and Lorrie Stodder of Carlsbad; Mark and Brook Stodder of Dana Point; Fred Stodder of San Juan Capistrano; Monica and Doug Spindler of Irvine; Karin and John Matta of Manhattan, Kan.; her 12 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and dozens of nieces and nephews.

In recognition of her vast progeny, Stodder authored a self-published book, “Cousins by the Dozens.” Stodder had a driving passion for her family genealogy and persistently researched and ferreted out the details of the lives of those who came before. She has now joined those ranks. The shoes she left behind shall not be easy to fill. She was the core of her family and will live on in the hearts and minds of those who knew her. She will be dearly missed.

There will be a private family celebration of life on April 1, 2017, and per Jeanne’s wishes, her ashes will be buried in the Anderson family plot in Chicago, Ill., later this year. A memorial donation in Stodder’s honor may be sent in support of research to the National Psoriasis Foundation, 6600 SW 92nd Ave., Suite 300, Portland, Ore., 97223, https://www.psoriasis.org/ways-to-give/support-research.