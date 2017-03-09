Jews on Edge

Editor,

Whether you agree with President Trump or not, one thing is clear: his campaign last year, and his presidency now, have given people permission to act out in inappropriate and likely, unlawful, ways. Last week, alone, 43 Jewish centers nationwide received bomb threats.

One of the 43 was the Samueli Jewish Campus in Irvine – which includes the Merage JCC, OC Hillel Foundation, Jewish Community Foundation of Orange County and Tarbut V’Torah Community Day School.

I was heartened to hear Mr. Trump begin last week’s address to Congress by saying, “Recent threats targeting Jewish Community Centers and vandalism of Jewish cemeteries, as well as last week’s shooting in Kansas City, remind us that while we may be a nation divided on policies, we are a country that stands united in condemning hate and evil in all its forms.”

I hope he keeps reminding the public these acts cannot and will not be tolerated. One way for the president to drive home this point is to make a major address on the topic in front of any number of Holocaust museums in New York, Michigan or California. He also could deliver his speech in front of Chabad, across the street from the Montage.

America is at a crossroads. President Trump has a unique opportunity to reset the nation on the right and proper road ahead. My hope is he does it quickly.

Denny Freidenrich, Laguna Beach

Laguna Beach