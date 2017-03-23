Joely Fisher Headlines Art Star Awards

Award-winning actress Joely Fisher is the guest speaker of the 11th Annual Art Star Awards, scheduled for Sunday, April 2, at Seven-Degrees.

Fisher is best known for her role on the television sitcom “Ellen,” but local audiences saw her recent in a live performance in “Sleeping Beauty and her Winter Knight” at Laguna Playhouse.

The daughter of Hollywood legends actress Connie Stevens and singer Eddie Fisher, she performed with her mother and Bob Hope during the Persian Gulf War and for President and Mrs. George H. W. Bush at the Kennedy Center.

The Laguna Beach Arts Alliance’s Art Star awards recognizes stand-outs of the last year in several categories.

Tickets, $100 each, are available at [email protected]

Local Artist’s Work Hangs in Athens

Local artist Carole Boller says her painting, “Waiting,” was selected for display at the U.S. embassy in Athens, Greece.

“I chose Boller’s artwork because it perfectly fits my desire to feature work from my home state of California,” Geoffrey Pyatt, the new U.S. ambassador to Greece, said in a statement.

Boller said she was contacted by a curator for the American Institute of Physics, in Washington, D.C., whose chief executive Robert Brown is a collector.

Boller, who says her work is in a French museum and private collections in England and Italy, also has created public art in her hometown, a temporary mural for the Verizon building downtown and an addition to the city’s banner collection.