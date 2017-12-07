A Journey Toward Integrity
The guest minister Rev. Stefanie Etzbach-Dale attempts to answer questions about spiritual integrity in our personal and public lives at the 10:30 a.m. service of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Laguna Beach on Sunday, Dec. 10.
Etzbach-Dale served as co-minister of the fellowship in Laguna, 429 Cypress Dr., from 2006 through 2008. She previously served as minister to fellowship of Redwood City.
Coming to Your Library: Photo Scanning, Genealogy Webinar
The public is invited to bring photos and documents to be scanned to a CD or flash drive at an open house from 3-5 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 14 at The Laguna Beach Public Library.
Historical photos of Orange County to be included in the OC Stories project are also welcome.
At 5:30 p.m. Thomas MacEntee of High-Definition Genealogy, will present his webinar, “10 Ways to Jumpstart Your Genealogy.”
Finally, City Council to Consider Changes to Historic Preservation Rules
City staff will introduce a proposed revision of historic preservation rules to the Laguna Beach City Council in a special 9 a.m. meeting Saturday, Dec. 16, in City Hall.
Public comment will be held at the end of the meeting.
Planners have received feedback about updating the current ordinance through public workshops since 2015. On Oct. 18, the Planning Commission approved draft recommendations, now under review by elected officials. The staff report is expected to be available on the city’s website by Friday, Dec. 8.
Spark of Love Marks 25th Year
All four Laguna Beach fire stations will participate in the 25th annual Spark of Love Toy Drive.
New, unwrapped toys or sports equipment can be dropped off at Station #1, 501 Forest Ave.; Station #2, 285 Agate St.; Station #3, 2900 Alta Laguna Blvd.; or Station #4, 31646 Second Ave., through Dec. 27.
More information at: [email protected]
Learn About the LBPD from the Inside
The city’s Police Department is accepting applications through Jan. 19 for the upcoming Citizen Academy, which is to start Thursday, Jan. 25 and meets from 6-9 p.m. for 12 consecutive weeks.
The course is designed to provide the public with a better understanding of the department and to help foster communication between police personnel and citizens.
For more info about the program email: [email protected] or call 949-464-6624.
Transit Officials Seek Public Input
The Orange County Transportation Authority invites members of the public to take the OC Transit Vision Survey.
The survey will help shape a transit master plan in Orange County that looks at current and future transportation needs.
Visit octransitvision.com now through Dec. 29 to complete the survey.