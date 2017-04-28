Journey With Artists

“Going Home – A Journey with Terrell Washington Anansi” is a two day event at Neighborhood Church, 340 St. Anne’s Dr., Friday and Saturday, April 28 and 29.

Anansi focuses on the importance of the human voice in spoken-word and song as well as musical sounds, dance and imagery by photographer Jana and mixed media paintings by TWA.

Friday activities from 6 – 10 p.m. include a performance and dinner. Saturday is followed with a 1 p.m. brunch and artist lecture and another evening performance at 6 p.m. Artwork and jewelry will be available for purchase, as well as food and beverages for purchase by Taco Loco of Laguna.

A donation of $20 for both days is requested. More info: visit the church Facebook page.

Concert Band Warms Up for Memorial Day

The public is invited to a free concert by the Laguna Community Concert Band at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, in the Artists’ Theatre at Laguna Beach High School.

Under the direction of Mark Lowery and Pete Fournier, the program will include “An American Elegy,” composed by John Williams in memory of those who lost their lives at Columbine High School on April 20, 1999, and to honor the survivors; “Fantasy of Flight and “National Emblem” as well as others.

Save Friday for a Sunset Senenade

The free concert series Sunset Serenade resumes at 6:30 p.m. Friday evenings beginning May 5-26 at the Heisler Park Amphitheatre on Cliff Drive.

The line up includes: May 5, Kait Dunton Jazz Trio; May 12, Professor Colombo; May 19, Beth Wood’s Songwriter’s Circle; and May 26, Johnny Ashby.

Social Justice Infuses Play’s Script

“Seven,” a documentary theater production about global women leaders, will be performed at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 6, in the sanctuary of the Neighborhood Congregational Church, 340 St. Ann’s Dr.

A collaboration of seven award-winning playwrights, the play is based on personal interviews with seven women in the Vital Voices Group Leadership Network, who have brought about change in the their home countries of Russia, Pakistan, Nigeria, Northern Ireland, Afghanistan, Guatemala and Cambodia.

Older youth are welcome; the play includes frank discussion of sexual violence. A suggested donation is $10 to $20. Office: 949 494-8061.