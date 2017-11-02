Just for Laughs

Read the Personals

SENIOR EXPLORERS – Club forming. Must be over-65 and own hand-held metal detector/desire to find gold. First meet-up Farmer John’s, breakfast on Monday @ 6 a.m. ($25 membership) #FindersKeepers

OLDTIMERS’ DANCE CLASS – Would you like to learn ballroom dancing from an ex-Arthur Murray teacher? Dance class for active seniors forming (Sorry; no canes allowed). #ShakeitBUTdon’tBreakIT

CLASSIC FIAT 131 – I must sell this car ASAP – it is Satan-possessed and I cannot drive it any longer. It has become a nightmare that consumes money. $500 obo #BewitchedCar-GO

WHEELCHAIR RACE DAY – Celebrate Halloween with a roller derby, relay races, dance contest. All ages welcome with wheelchair – soft drinks and foods available. #ADayAtTheRaces

LOST LOCKET – Gold heart-shaped, on chain. Lost on Laguna Beach Shuttle last Sunday near Forest Avenue. Picture of Leonardo DiCaprio inside. Big Reward. #MissingLeo

Irene DeBlasio, retired essayist and poet, has moved from Studio City to Laguna Woods.