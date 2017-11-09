Just for Laughs

Read The Personals

FOR SALE – 10 holiday tins of Young’s Plantation assorted pecans, missing all chocolate covered ones.

Sorry about that (you can always fill in the void with Planters peanuts). Great value $60 #Nuts2U

HOUSE 4 RENT – Older home desirable neighborhood. 2 bedrooms (1 without windows) atrium entry to

kitchen, A/C unit living room, no tub. 1st& last month’s rent, 2-month deposit, excellent credit #WeGip

OLD-FASHIONED GAL – Mid 80s, extremely active, looking for a hunk to share social activities (movies,

dancing, dining Olive Garden). Good manners, late model car, hair and teeth a plus. #Daisy

JET-SET GUY – Seeking super attractive female assistant for business travel. Private plane – You are youngish,

well-educated, speak a few languages. $$$$ salary/perks. No redheads, please. #WheelsUp

LOST PLANE – Huge reward for missing 1979 Cessna-172 Skyhawk – missing from hangar. Reward for info

leading to the return of plane or about redhead female pilot lurking in hangar. #NoWheels/Wings

Irene DeBlasio, retired poet and essayist, is a resident of Laguna Woods.