Just for Laughs

Read the Personals

VINTAGE CLOTHES – Huge sale of old, outdated clothing. Cheap. We have men’s three-piece suits and tons of men’s vests in a huge assortment of fabrications. Movie wardrobe/Halloween? MUST GO. #DecadesAgo

TURTLE – Mitch is a really nice turtle. We want to give him away to a good home. Our dog and cat can’t stand Mitch

and in a democracy the majority get to decide things. Sorry about that. #It’sTimeForMitchToGo.

PLAID flannel onesy – men’s extra-large pajama with feet and trap door – never worn – received as a Christmas gift

last year, still in gift box. I refuse to wear this thing to bed – EVER! $10 buys it. #SleepyButNotDeadYet

PRIUS – for sale – Coexist bumper sticker – must sell ASAP – All offers considered. Leaving town. #InAMercedes.

SENIORS – Holiday Jamboree. Bring one gift-wrapped item and $15 entrance fee. Music, prizes, entertainment.

Participants must be over 65 years of age (carded, no cheating). Sorry, no dancing allowed #Polly’sFridayNoon

Irene DeBlasio, retired poet and essayist, is a resident of Laguna Woods.