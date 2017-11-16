Quantcast
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Just for Laughs

Posted On 16 Nov 2017
Read the Personals

 

By Irene DeBasio

VINTAGE CLOTHES – Huge sale of old, outdated clothing. Cheap.  We have men’s three-piece suits and tons of men’s vests in a huge assortment of fabrications. Movie wardrobe/Halloween? MUST GO.  #DecadesAgo

 

TURTLE – Mitch is a really nice turtle.  We want to give him away to a good home.  Our dog and cat can’t stand Mitch

and in a democracy the majority get to decide things.  Sorry about that.  #It’sTimeForMitchToGo.

 

PLAID flannel onesy – men’s extra-large pajama with feet and trap door – never worn – received as a Christmas gift

last year, still in gift box. I refuse to wear this thing to bed – EVER!  $10 buys it. #SleepyButNotDeadYet

 

PRIUS – for sale – Coexist bumper sticker – must sell ASAP – All offers considered.  Leaving town. #InAMercedes.

 

SENIORS – Holiday Jamboree.  Bring one gift-wrapped item and $15 entrance fee. Music, prizes, entertainment.

Participants must be over 65 years of age (carded, no cheating). Sorry, no dancing allowed  #Polly’sFridayNoon

 

Irene DeBlasio, retired poet and essayist, is a resident of Laguna Woods.

 

