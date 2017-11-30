Just for Laughs

Quantcast
By Irene DeBasio

APPLES & PEARS gift for sale.  I cannot eat fruit & need to sell this gift to a fruit eater.  $10 – a bargain. You will receive this marvelous box of fruit and do me a big favor at the same time.  #NoHarry&David

 

5 ARTIFICIAL Christmas trees – graduated sizes that go together – stunning!  Can you imagine how surprised your family and friends will be to see five decorated trees in your living room?  #WowFactor

 

LOST: Michael Kors purse. Generous reward for contents of purse, esp. wallet (22 credit cards, license and $14 cash) makeup (FAVORITE lipstick, mascara). Lost during happy hour last week at Rooftop  #KorsNoMore

 

BABY FURNITURE – Must sell brand new crib, high chair and playpen. Bought these items when Baby Charlie came to visit during Thanksgiving; my nephew will be too old to use them next year. $100 cash. #NoKids

 

FOUND: MILLION DOLLARS in a paper bag on my doorstep.  Just kidding – massive garage sale. Great items in excellent condition. Books, paintings, kitchen stuff, vintage furniture, rugs – sacrifice prices. #It’sAllGood

 

Irene DeBlasio, retired poet and essayist, is a resident of Laguna Woods.

 

