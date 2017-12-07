Quantcast
Just for Laughs

Posted On 07 Dec 2017
By Irene DeBasio

TROUBLE SLEEPING?  Excellent recliner for sale – toast color.  This special chair is magic.  You sit in it and push back to watch TV and fall asleep within 15 minutes – guaranteed.  $200, sacrifice.  #SleepyTimeGal

KITTEN VIDEOS – 25 of the best kitten videos ever made.  These are top quality videos of the cutest and cuddliest kittens in the world.  Adorable, must see to believe what these kitties can do – all for $100.  #TabbyRoadTimes

GPS – hundreds to choose from.  Huge collection, slightly used,  $25 each, good condition, older models need updates. Still in good working order, some with British-speaking audio.  #OnRoadAgain

SANTA SUITS.  Good quality, all sizes – S, M, LG and XLG – all red with white trim, hat and attachable beard. All of them were worn by Department Store Santas; boots are extra. Store closed, $40 each.  #JollyGoodGuys

CAMPING EQUIPMENT – Like brand new, several tents, different sizes (some are missing a few items). Canteens, survival foods, flashlights, portable potties, sleeping bags, extras galore, make offer.  #HateGreatOutdoors

 

Irene DeBlasio, retired essayist and poet, lives in Laguna Woods.

 

