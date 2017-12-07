Just for Laughs

Read the Personals

TROUBLE SLEEPING? Excellent recliner for sale – toast color. This special chair is magic. You sit in it and push back to watch TV and fall asleep within 15 minutes – guaranteed. $200, sacrifice. #SleepyTimeGal

KITTEN VIDEOS – 25 of the best kitten videos ever made. These are top quality videos of the cutest and cuddliest kittens in the world. Adorable, must see to believe what these kitties can do – all for $100. #TabbyRoadTimes

GPS – hundreds to choose from. Huge collection, slightly used, $25 each, good condition, older models need updates. Still in good working order, some with British-speaking audio. #OnRoadAgain

SANTA SUITS. Good quality, all sizes – S, M, LG and XLG – all red with white trim, hat and attachable beard. All of them were worn by Department Store Santas; boots are extra. Store closed, $40 each. #JollyGoodGuys

CAMPING EQUIPMENT – Like brand new, several tents, different sizes (some are missing a few items). Canteens, survival foods, flashlights, portable potties, sleeping bags, extras galore, make offer. #HateGreatOutdoors

Irene DeBlasio, retired essayist and poet, lives in Laguna Woods.